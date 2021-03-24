JINJER Announces Fall 2021 North American Tour With SUICIDE SILENCE

Ukrainian modern metallers JINJER have announced the rescheduled dates for their North American tour. The trek, dubbed "Coming To America 2021", features special guests SUICIDE SILENCE. Kicking off in Seattle, Washington on October 22, the tour will traverse for over a month — stopping in major cities such as Vancouver, Los Angeles, Chicago, Toronto, New York, Houston and more — before ending on December 12 in Phoenix, Arizona.
Tickets will become available for pre-sale via Live Nation and local venues this coming Thursday, March 25 at 10:00 a.m. local time, with general on-sale starting the following day, Friday, March 26, also at 10:00 a.m. local time. Tickets for all of the original 2020 dates will be honored.
"Coming To America 2021" tour dates:
Oct. 22 - Seattle, WA @ El Corazon
Oct. 23 - Vancouver, BC @ Rickshaw Theater
Oct. 24 - Portland, OR @ Hawthorne Theater
Oct. 27 - San Francisco, CA @ The Fillmore
Oct. 28 - Sacramento, CA @ Ace of Spades
Oct. 29 - San Diego, CA @ SOMA
Oct. 30 - Los Angeles, CA @ Belasco Theater
Oct. 31 - Las Vegas, NV @ House of Blues
Nov. 02 - Denver, CO @ Summit
Nov. 04 - Lawrence, KS @ Granada Theater
Nov. 05 - Lincoln, NE @ Bourbon Theater
Nov. 06 - Minneapolis, MN @ The Fillmore Minneapolis
Nov. 07 - Chicago, IL @ House of Blues
Nov. 09 - Cincinnati, OH @ Bogart’s
Nov. 10 - Ft. Wayne, IN @ The Clyde
Nov. 11 - Milwaukee, WI @ The Rave II
Nov. 13 - Grand Rapids, MI @ The Intersection
Nov. 16 - Cleveland, OH @ House of Blues
Nov. 17 - Detroit, MI @ St. Andrews Hall
Nov. 18 - Toronto, ON @ Phoenix
Nov. 19 - Montreal, QC @ M Telus
Nov. 20 - New Haven, CT @ Toad’s Place
Nov. 21 - Boston, MA @ Big Night Live
Nov. 23 - Brooklyn, NY @ Warsaw
Nov. 24 - Philadelphia, PA @ TLA
Nov. 26 - Norfolk, VA @ The Norva
Nov. 27 - Baltimore, MD @ Baltimore Sound Stage
Nov. 28 - Charlotte, NC @ Underground
Nov. 30 - Orlando, FL @ House of Blues
Dec. 01 - Tampa, FL @ Jannus
Dec. 02 - Pensacola, FL @ Vinyl
Dec. 03 - Atlanta, GA @ Buckhead Theater
Dec. 04 - Nashville, TN @ Brooklyn Bowl
Dec. 05 - New Orleans, LA @ House of Blues
Dec. 07 - Houston, TX @ House of Blues
Dec. 08 - San Antonio, TX @ Aztec Theater
Dec. 09 - Dallas, TX @ House of Blues
Dec. 11 - Albuquerque, NM @ El Rey Theater
Dec. 12 - Phoenix, AZ @ The Pressroom
JINJER recently entered the studio to start working on its fourth album for Napalm Records. The recording sessions are once again taking place at the Kaska Records Studios in Kiev, Ukraine with producer and good friend Max Morton.
Bassist Eugene Abdukhanov commented: "Those of you who keep an eye on us must have already heard that JINJER have been working on new material pretty much since the beginning of the pandemic. It is one of those situations where even the most negative and terrible predicament can sometimes have a positive outcome. Deprived of live touring, we managed to focus all our creativity and frustration and turn it into new songs which are, in my opinion, the best music we have ever written. It's complex but yet catchy as hell, groovy but with such a palette of notes, sounds and most importantly: feelings... This new album might take the whole genre of extreme music to a whole new level and raise the bar of musicality even higher for this band and the metal scene in general."
JINJER's latest live album "Alive In Melbourne", was released in November via Napalm Records. The live album and the accompanying videos were filmed on March 5, 2020 during JINJER's debut Australian tour, with the pandemic hot on the heels of their "Macro" world tour, which would sadly, along with the rest of the musical landscape, come to a screeching halt a week after the Melbourne set was captured for on film. Still, with JINJER's sheer will, drive, determination and never give up attitude they were able to turn the madness of last year into a positive.
"Alive In Melbourne" features stunning artwork by gifted JINJER fan Gabriel Nicoletti and includes 17 tracks in total.
Photo credit: Alina Chernohor