JINJER Announces Fall 2021 North American Tour With SUICIDE SILENCE

Ukrainian modern metallers JINJER have announced the rescheduled dates for their North American tour. The trek, dubbed "Coming To America 2021", features special guests SUICIDE SILENCE. Kicking off in Seattle, Washington on October 22, the tour will traverse for over a month — stopping in major cities such as Vancouver, Los Angeles, Chicago, Toronto, New York, Houston and more — before ending on December 12 in Phoenix, Arizona.

Tickets will become available for pre-sale via Live Nation and local venues this coming Thursday, March 25 at 10:00 a.m. local time, with general on-sale starting the following day, Friday, March 26, also at 10:00 a.m. local time. Tickets for all of the original 2020 dates will be honored.

"Coming To America 2021" tour dates:

Oct. 22 - Seattle, WA @ El Corazon

Oct. 23 - Vancouver, BC @ Rickshaw Theater

Oct. 24 - Portland, OR @ Hawthorne Theater

Oct. 27 - San Francisco, CA @ The Fillmore

Oct. 28 - Sacramento, CA @ Ace of Spades

Oct. 29 - San Diego, CA @ SOMA

Oct. 30 - Los Angeles, CA @ Belasco Theater

Oct. 31 - Las Vegas, NV @ House of Blues

Nov. 02 - Denver, CO @ Summit

Nov. 04 - Lawrence, KS @ Granada Theater

Nov. 05 - Lincoln, NE @ Bourbon Theater

Nov. 06 - Minneapolis, MN @ The Fillmore Minneapolis

Nov. 07 - Chicago, IL @ House of Blues

Nov. 09 - Cincinnati, OH @ Bogart’s

Nov. 10 - Ft. Wayne, IN @ The Clyde

Nov. 11 - Milwaukee, WI @ The Rave II

Nov. 13 - Grand Rapids, MI @ The Intersection

Nov. 16 - Cleveland, OH @ House of Blues

Nov. 17 - Detroit, MI @ St. Andrews Hall

Nov. 18 - Toronto, ON @ Phoenix

Nov. 19 - Montreal, QC @ M Telus

Nov. 20 - New Haven, CT @ Toad’s Place

Nov. 21 - Boston, MA @ Big Night Live

Nov. 23 - Brooklyn, NY @ Warsaw

Nov. 24 - Philadelphia, PA @ TLA

Nov. 26 - Norfolk, VA @ The Norva

Nov. 27 - Baltimore, MD @ Baltimore Sound Stage

Nov. 28 - Charlotte, NC @ Underground

Nov. 30 - Orlando, FL @ House of Blues

Dec. 01 - Tampa, FL @ Jannus

Dec. 02 - Pensacola, FL @ Vinyl

Dec. 03 - Atlanta, GA @ Buckhead Theater

Dec. 04 - Nashville, TN @ Brooklyn Bowl

Dec. 05 - New Orleans, LA @ House of Blues

Dec. 07 - Houston, TX @ House of Blues

Dec. 08 - San Antonio, TX @ Aztec Theater

Dec. 09 - Dallas, TX @ House of Blues

Dec. 11 - Albuquerque, NM @ El Rey Theater

Dec. 12 - Phoenix, AZ @ The Pressroom

JINJER recently entered the studio to start working on its fourth album for Napalm Records. The recording sessions are once again taking place at the Kaska Records Studios in Kiev, Ukraine with producer and good friend Max Morton.

Bassist Eugene Abdukhanov commented: "Those of you who keep an eye on us must have already heard that JINJER have been working on new material pretty much since the beginning of the pandemic. It is one of those situations where even the most negative and terrible predicament can sometimes have a positive outcome. Deprived of live touring, we managed to focus all our creativity and frustration and turn it into new songs which are, in my opinion, the best music we have ever written. It's complex but yet catchy as hell, groovy but with such a palette of notes, sounds and most importantly: feelings... This new album might take the whole genre of extreme music to a whole new level and raise the bar of musicality even higher for this band and the metal scene in general."

JINJER's latest live album "Alive In Melbourne", was released in November via Napalm Records. The live album and the accompanying videos were filmed on March 5, 2020 during JINJER's debut Australian tour, with the pandemic hot on the heels of their "Macro" world tour, which would sadly, along with the rest of the musical landscape, come to a screeching halt a week after the Melbourne set was captured for on film. Still, with JINJER's sheer will, drive, determination and never give up attitude they were able to turn the madness of last year into a positive.

"Alive In Melbourne" features stunning artwork by gifted JINJER fan Gabriel Nicoletti and includes 17 tracks in total.

Photo credit: Alina Chernohor