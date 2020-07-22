JIMMY PAGE Says It's 'Really Unlikely' LED ZEPPELIN Will Play Again In The Future

Jimmy Page says that it's "really unlikely" that LED ZEPPELIN will ever play any more concerts.

The guitarist discussed the possibility of a reunion of his legendary band during an appearance this morning (Wednesday, July 22) on BBC Radio 2 after his previously unreleased collaboration with THE ROLLING STONES, "Scarlet", premiered on the "Zoe Ball Breakfast Show".

Asked if LED ZEPPELIN could ever hit the road again, referencing Mick Jagger's comment that he was "so disappointed" that ZEPPELIN didn't go on tour after a one-off 2007 reunion show at The O2 in London, Page said, according to NME: "At the time of The O2, we thought — myself, John Paul Jones and Jason [Bonham] — that there was going to… it was said that there were gonna be some more dates. It would've been really good to have done that after the O2, 'cause we'd put a lot of work into The O2 and we were really on it, y'know? But it didn't come off."

Page added: "It seems really unlikely that there would be a tour in the future. Unlike THE ROLLING STONES, they do sort of know that the fans love that — also I know that with LED ZEPPELIN [fans too]. But it doesn't look as though there’s anything in the future, unfortunately.

"We're talking about a concert that was gigantic at the time, but that was 2007: time passes, y'know?"

LED ZEPPELIN's December 10, 2007 performance during the Ahmet Ertegun tribute concert was chronicled on the band's 2012 "Celebration Day" CD and DVD. The set, which featured Jason Bonham subbing for his late father John Bonham on drums, marked Plant, Jimmy Page and John Paul Jones's first full-scale show together since John Bonham's 1980 death.

After the the O2 Arena concert, Page and bassist John Paul Jones were looking for a way to keep working and tried out several singers, including AEROSMITH's Steven Tyler and ALTER BRIDGE's Myles Kennedy.

The option for a three-quarter ZEPPELIN reunion ended when Jones accepted an offer to form THEM CROOKED VULTURES with Dave Grohl and Josh Homme. Page later said: "I guess that was a pretty definitive statement."