JIMMY PAGE Is Offering Fine Art Prints From 'The Anthology' Photo Book

July 15, 2020 0 Comments

For "Jimmy Page: The Anthology", Jimmy Page is sharing hundreds of items from his private collection including costumes, stage equipment and instruments that have had a profound impact on the history of rock. The collection has been specially photographed under Page's art direction, from the curation of the items, to the lighting and the composition. Each photograph tells a story, revealing fine details such as the stitching, the wood grain, the wear and tear — all the marks of a phenomenal rock and roll career.

"Jimmy Page: The Anthology" will be released this fall 2020 and follows the sell-out success of Page's first book. The new signed, limited edition sold out immediately and the wide edition will be available in stores this fall. The book documents Page's musical career through selected material from his rich personal archives. "Jimmy Page: The Anthology" is narrated entirely in Page's own words, with rare and never-before-seen images and stories spanning six decades.

Now, Page has selected a number of photographs from the book to be made available as large format (20"x30") archival prints. Presented in artist editions of only 75 numbered copies, each print is signed by Page with a certificate of authenticity accompanying the final framed artwork. Printed in lightfast Giclée inks onto 100% cotton rag paper, Jimmy Page: The Anthology Portfolio celebrates the instruments, costumes and equipment of a musical genius in a collection of museum quality prints.

Said Page: "I wanted to include items from my personal archive that have played a part in my career over 60 years, to illustrate the detail behind the detail."

For more information, visit Genesis-Publications.com.

