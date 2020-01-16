JIMMY PAGE Introduces Standard Model SUNDRAGON Amplifier

LED ZEPPELIN guitar legend Jimmy Page has announced a standard production model Sundragon amplifier. The Sundragon Standard is a follow-up to the immediately sold-out limited-edition amplifier introduced and delivered in 2019. The Standard is a faithful recreation of the amp Jimmy used exclusively to create the groundbreaking sounds on "Led Zeppelin I" and other notable recordings such as Joe Cocker's "With A Little Help From My Friends".

Page said: "Based on the overwhelming response to the limited-edition Sundragon amplifier, I am pleased to announce that we will be producing a standard production model Sundragon amplifier."

The "Standard" model Sundragon amplifier will include most of the unique features of the original limited edition Sundragon. Most importantly, it will allow more guitarists the opportunity to experience the sounds Jimmy created 50 years ago to shape the future of rock and roll.

Jimmy's original amp started out life as a Supro Coronado. After falling out of the back of the band's van during an early pre-ZEPPELIN tour, the amp was restored and modified in significant ways. Jimmy realized that the sonic palette of his amp had changed to something new and unique. After being shrouded in mystery for more than 50 years, Jimmy decided to share this extraordinary amplifier with the world.

Jimmy worked closely with Mitch Colby and Perry Margouleff to match the sound of his original 1959 Supro. The parts used in the Standard have been carefully selected and it will be hand built using point-to-point wiring in the same way as the original. Production will be limited by how many amplifiers Sundragon's skilled craftsmen can build in the company's small amp-building cottage in New York.

The Sundragon Standard is now available for sale directly from Sundragon at www.sundragonamps.com.