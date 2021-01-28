JIMI HENDRIX: Limited-Edition Print Series From ECHO To Be Made Available Tomorrow

Echo has announced the Jimi Hendrix 2021 Print Series. This officially licensed limited-edition series will showcase some of today's biggest and brightest visual artists, creating works inspired by guitar icon Jimi Hendrix.

First in the series is a print by artist Dirty Donny commemorating Hendrix's performance from March 1968 in Ottawa, Ontario. This print will be available starting Friday, January 29 at 2 p.m. EST / 11 a.m. PST.

Dirty Donny said: "I was really stoked to get to work on this official Hendrix piece for Echo and add my art to his legacy of amazing posters. I hand-inked it like they did back in the day and choose some vibrant colors for the screen printing that I know would pop out nice. I also selected a show that took place back in the day in my hometown of Ottawa Canada."

Added Janie Hendrix, the late guitarist's adopted sister and estate operator: "It's always interesting to see Jimi, his art, and his essence through the eyes of other creatives. Their artistic interpretations bringing out special nuances of Jimi others may not have seen. And we're extremely pleased to have some of today's best and brightest joining us to bring to life this unique and beautiful work."

This seven-color screenprint measures 18"x24" and will be available in these limited-edition variations:

* Jimi Hendrix Experience March 19, 1968, Ottawa (Gallery Edition) – 150 pcs / $60

* Jimi Hendrix Experience March 19, 1968, Ottawa (Rainbow Foil Variant) – 75 pcs / $80

* Jimi Hendrix Experience March 19, 1968, Ottawa (Gold Foil Variant) – 75 pcs / $80

In the future, look for Hendrix prints in the series from artists Jermaine Rogers, Jim Mazza, Frank Kozik, Miles Tsang and others.

Echo is also excited to present the Jimi Hendrix Print Series 2021 subscription. Subscribers will receive exclusive subscription variants of all 6 prints in the 2021 series. These variants will be screen printed on creamy pearlescent gallery stock with a semi-metallic finish, and only available via this subscription. In addition to the six series prints, subscribers will get an additional (and exclusive!) seventh print, plus a host of other cool surprises shipped directly to their doorsteps in three separate shipments during 2021. Only 50 of these subscription sets are available.

Go to www.EchoPrintGallery.com for more information.