JETHRO TULL's IAN ANDERSON Says LED ZEPPELIN's Tales Of Debauchery Are 'Probably Wildly Exaggerated'

JETHRO TULL mainman Ian Anderson has spoken about the long-delayed release of his new album, as well as his supposed "feud" with Robert Plant, in a brand new interview with Eonmusic. In a treat for longtime fans, the prog god has promised that the new set, his first since 2014's "Homo Erraticus" will be a brand new concept piece.

On his relationship with Plant, and LED ZEPPELIN, which stretches back to TULL's very early days as a support act to the rock icons, Anderson revealed: "We rarely spoke, particularly to Robert, who was on a higher plane, as a vocalist, and as a person. Jimmy Page was a little bit more friendly, but [John] Bonham, you steered a mile away from, because he was a raving nutcase. He was always polite enough to me, but I probably just saw him on a rare good mood. I think to some extent, the stories of LED ZEPPELIN being hellraisers who barged their way across America, there is an absolute element of truth about it, but probably wildly exaggerated."

Going on to talk about his so-called "feud" with Plant, Ian said: "I remember meeting Robert Plant, and he said, 'I hope we can put that behind us,' and I said, 'What?' And he said, 'Whatever it as we are supposed to be feuding about.' And I said, 'Exactly.' We never had a feud, because we didn't really communicate. LED ZEPPELIN were LED ZEPPELIN. They were rock gods, and we were the humble support act."

On the progress of his new solo album, Anderson said: "It's another of those albums that is loosely defined as being 'progressive rock.' It's a thematic, conceptual album that has, I think, quite carefully considered lyrical references. But giving the game away saying, 'Well, this is what it's about,' it rather takes the fun out of it for people who are going to look behind the lyrics and see what is the common thread."

He continued: "This interview might have concluded with me saying, 'Yeah, I've just finished the last mixes of the new album,' but the reality is that yet again, I had January and February set aside for working to complete the new album, and that has just disappeared. So, I can confidently predict that sometime in the next 10 years, this album will be released."

Read the entire interview at Eonmusic.