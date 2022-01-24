JETHRO TULL's IAN ANDERSON: It Would Be 'Too Easy' To Say 'The Zealot Gene' Was Written About DONALD TRUMP

Progressive rock and roll legend Ian Anderson, founding member of JETHRO TULL, spoke to Canada's "The Rockman Power Hour" about the inspiration for the title track of the British band's first studio album of new material in over 18 years, "The Zealot Gene". He said (as transcribed by BLABBERMOUTH.NET): "It would be easy to say, 'Oh, he's talking about Donald Trump here.' I mean, too easy. In fact, it's a compendium of characters. I can easily name at least six or eight people in the world today — political leaders or national leaders whose populist policies are frighteningly dangerous. It's all about dividing people.

"In a democracy — in a true democracy, like in your country or mine, or a pseudo-democracy, like in some other countries — winning by a small margin is the reality of today, and so dividing people is way of winning affiliation. So you'll find in those countries led by populist leaders, people love them or hate them in pretty much equal measure, but it usually tilts towards right-wing, traditional, conservative values. Even those who perhaps think, 'This guy is really not a good leader, but he's all we've got.' There are the ardent Trump supporters, and then there are those who are dyed-in-the-wool ideological Republicans. They wouldn't necessarily be comfortable voting for Donald Trump but they want to maintain their Republican origins and so in the USA, that would be the case. Canada is a much more liberal country altogether, and there are many countries in Europe where coalition governments are the norm. But in my country and in the USA, it tends to be pretty much divided."

"The Zealot Gene" will see a January 28 release on InsideOut Music. A record that began to take shape as early as 2017, "The Zealot Gene", in many ways, seeks to defy convention during a time when the business of being a touring and recording artist has never faced more uncertainties.

With more than 30 albums to their credit and sales totaling more than 50 million, JETHRO TULL is one of the most successful rock bands of all time with a catalog that contains classics that still resonate today.

The band currently consists of:

Ian Anderson - Flute, Acoustic Guitar, Harmonica, Vocals

Joe Parrish-James - Guitar

Florian Opahle - Guitar (album only)

Scott Hammond - Drums.

John O'Hara - Piano, Keyboards, Accordion

David Goodier - Bass

