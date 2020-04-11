JETHRO TULL's IAN ANDERSON Dedicates 'We Say Thank You' To COVID-19 Heroes On The Frontline

April 11, 2020 0 Comments

JETHRO TULL's Ian Anderson and his longtime friend/collaborator Leslie Mandoki have recorded the song "We Say Thank You" as a dedication to everyone on the frontline, from the doctors to grocery store workers, in the unbelievable coronavirus battle.

Written by the Hungarian-born/German producer/songwriter/bandleader of SOULMATES (which has featured Ian through the years), "We Say Thank You" was written in the context of Leslie's own isolation in Germany, where his doctor wife, Eva, is a first contact physician. Using social distancing as the foundation for their collaboration, Leslie e-mailed tracks to England for Ian to sing and play flute on between April 7 and 8.

Ian and Leslie have worked together for over 20 years on various collaborations with his jazz-rock band SOULMATES featuring the good and great of classic rock and jazz. Artists in SOULMATES (through the years) have included David Clayton-Thomas, Bobby Kimball, Tony Carey, Jack Bruce, Chaka Khan, Chris Thompson, Steve Lukather, Eric Burdon, Nik Kershaw, Greg Lake, Al Di Meola, Randy and Michael Brecker, Bill Evans, Mike Stern, Paul Carrack, Peter Frampton and Jon Lord.

In addition to the brave, hardworking front-line medics and care workers, the lyrics reference the police, grocery clerks, supermarket workers. Ian adds the dark reference to the speculators making a killing from the current crisis. He says: "They know who they are."

"To all, we say, thank you," say Anderson and Mandoki.

