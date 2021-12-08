JETHRO TULL Releases Video For New Single 'Sad City Sisters'

British progressive rock luminaries JETHRO TULL will release their first studio album of new material in over 18 years, "The Zealot Gene", on January 28, 2022 via InsideOut Music. The music video for the LP's second single, "Sad City Sisters", can be seen below. The clip was directed by Iranian filmmaker Sam Chegini, who previously created a clip for the much-loved classic "Aqualung".

TULL bandleader Ian Anderson comments of the track: "'Sad City Sisters' throws up memories of a Saturday night in Cardiff, Wales when I was on my way home from our concert in St David's Hall some years ago. It could equally well have been any town in the U.K., I suppose, or even most cities of the Western World. What possesses hell-bent and vulnerable young people to slip so easily into that tragic loss of dignity and end up sprawling drunk in a wet and windy street at midnight?"

A record that began to take shape as early as 2017, "The Zealot Gene", in many ways, seeks to defy convention during a time when the business of being a touring and recording artist has never faced more uncertainties.

Anderson holds no reservations about the role for which the mythos and themes of Biblical storytelling played in the lyrical content of the new album, saying: "While I have a spot of genuine fondness for the pomp and fairytale story-telling of the Holy Book, I still feel the need to question and draw sometimes unholy parallels from the text. The good, the bad, and the downright ugly rear their heads throughout, but are punctuated with elements of love, respect, and tenderness."

Looking back on the earth-shaking disruption of the coronavirus pandemic, which ultimately ended the band's touring plans and hopes of a 2020 release for "The Zealot Gene", Anderson shares, "It was so sudden. Amidst the concerns and warnings of the scientific community and a few more enlightened politicians, we all retreated in disbelief to our homes to wait out the storm."

"The Zealot Gene" will be offered in the following formats:

* Special-edition digipak CD

* Gatefold 2LP+CD+LP-booklet

* Limited 2CD+Blu-ray artbook

* Limited deluxe 3LP+2CD+Blu-ray artbook

Both artbook editions feature a second CD of demos and initial ideas, plus extended liner notes and an interview with Ian Anderson undertaken by Tim Bowness.

The deluxe 3LP+2CD+Blu-ray artbook comes on white vinyl and includes a third LP with the rough demos. It also includes a slipmat and a numbered art print.

"The Zealot Gene" track listing:

01. Mrs. Tibbets (5:54)

02. Jacob's Tales (2:13)

03. Mine Is The Mountain (5:40)

04. The Zealot Gene (3:54)

05. Shoshana Sleeping (3:41)

06. Sad City Sisters (3:40)

07. Barren Beth, Wild Desert John (3:37)

08. The Betrayal Of Joshua Kynde (4:06)

09. Where Did Saturday Go? (3:53)

10. Three Loves, Three (3:30)

11. In Brief Visitation (3:00)

12. The Fisherman Of Ephesus (3:41)

With more than 30 albums to their credit and sales totaling more than 50 million, JETHRO TULL is one of the most successful rock bands of all time with a catalog that contains classics that still resonate today. Led by Ian Anderson, TULL still continues to tour throughout the world, entertaining audiences of all ages.

The band currently consists of:

Ian Anderson - Flute, Acoustic Guitar, Harmonica, Vocals

Joe Parrish-James - Guitar

Florian Opahle - Guitar (album only)

Scott Hammond - Drums.

John O'Hara - Piano, Keyboards, Accordion

David Goodier - Bass

