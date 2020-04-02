'Jesus Christ Superstar Live In Concert', Starring ALICE COOPER, To Be Rebroadcast Easter Sunday

NBC's "Jesus Christ Superstar Live In Concert", which aired live from Brooklyn April 1, 2018, will be rebroadcast on the network Easter Sunday: April 12. Alice Cooper stars as King Herod, withOscar, Golden Globe, Tony and 10-time Grammy winner John Legend cast as Jesus Christ, and Broadway star and acclaimed recording artist Sara Bareilles as Mary Magdalene. The production was helmed by esteemed British theatre director David Leveaux.
"Jesus Christ Superstar Live in Concert", a staged version of the original rock musical, was executive-produced by Andrew Lloyd Webber, Tim Rice, Marc Platt, Craig Zadan, Neil Meron, John Legend, Mike Jackson, Ty Stiklorius and Alex Rudzinski.
The "Jesus Christ Superstar" album hit No. 1 on the Billboard chart and made its way to the stage in 1971. It is based on the final week of Jesus's life. The 1971 musical opened at the Mark Hellinger Theatre on Broadway and starred Jeff Fenholt as Jesus and Ben Vereen as Judas. It was nominated for five Tonys, including "Best Performance By A Featured Actor In A Musical" for Vereen. Lloyd Webber won a Drama Desk Award for "Most Promising Composer".
Since then, the musical has been considered a classic and has become a staple of theatre and music organizations throughout the world. It has been performed in nearly 20 countries and translated into 18 different languages. There have been many revivals of "Jesus Christ Superstar" over the 49 years since its debut, including 2000 and 2012 Broadway versions that each earned a Tony nomination for "Best Revival Of A Musical". The 1973 film was directed by Oscar winner Norman Jewison and starred Ted Neeley.
.@NBC will re-air my performance as King Herod in Jesus Christ Superstar Live in Concert this Easter Sunday (April 12). The original show aired live from Brooklyn April 1, 2018.https://t.co/LhOY369JfN pic.twitter.com/A1x4TMGiC0
— Alice Cooper (@alicecooper) April 2, 2020
COMMENTS
To comment on a BLABBERMOUTH.NET story or review, you must be logged in to an active personal account on Facebook. Once you're logged in, you will be able to comment. User comments or postings do not reflect the viewpoint of BLABBERMOUTH.NET and BLABBERMOUTH.NET does not endorse, or guarantee the accuracy of, any user comment. To report spam or any abusive, obscene, defamatory, racist, homophobic or threatening comments, or anything that may violate any applicable laws, use the "Report to Facebook" and "Mark as spam" links that appear next to the comments themselves. To do so, click the downward arrow on the top-right corner of the Facebook comment (the arrow is invisible until you roll over it) and select the appropriate action. You can also send an e-mail to blabbermouthinbox(@)gmail.com with pertinent details. BLABBERMOUTH.NET reserves the right to "hide" comments that may be considered offensive, illegal or inappropriate and to "ban" users that violate the site's Terms Of Service. Hidden comments will still appear to the user and to the user's Facebook friends. If a new comment is published from a "banned" user or contains a blacklisted word, this comment will automatically have limited visibility (the "banned" user's comments will only be visible to the user and the user's Facebook friends).