'Jesus Christ Superstar Live In Concert', Starring ALICE COOPER, To Be Rebroadcast Easter Sunday

NBC's "Jesus Christ Superstar Live In Concert", which aired live from Brooklyn April 1, 2018, will be rebroadcast on the network Easter Sunday: April 12. Alice Cooper stars as King Herod, withOscar, Golden Globe, Tony and 10-time Grammy winner John Legend cast as Jesus Christ, and Broadway star and acclaimed recording artist Sara Bareilles as Mary Magdalene. The production was helmed by esteemed British theatre director David Leveaux.

"Jesus Christ Superstar Live in Concert", a staged version of the original rock musical, was executive-produced by Andrew Lloyd Webber, Tim Rice, Marc Platt, Craig Zadan, Neil Meron, John Legend, Mike Jackson, Ty Stiklorius and Alex Rudzinski.

The "Jesus Christ Superstar" album hit No. 1 on the Billboard chart and made its way to the stage in 1971. It is based on the final week of Jesus's life. The 1971 musical opened at the Mark Hellinger Theatre on Broadway and starred Jeff Fenholt as Jesus and Ben Vereen as Judas. It was nominated for five Tonys, including "Best Performance By A Featured Actor In A Musical" for Vereen. Lloyd Webber won a Drama Desk Award for "Most Promising Composer".

Since then, the musical has been considered a classic and has become a staple of theatre and music organizations throughout the world. It has been performed in nearly 20 countries and translated into 18 different languages. There have been many revivals of "Jesus Christ Superstar" over the 49 years since its debut, including 2000 and 2012 Broadway versions that each earned a Tony nomination for "Best Revival Of A Musical". The 1973 film was directed by Oscar winner Norman Jewison and starred Ted Neeley.

