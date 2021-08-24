JERRY CANTRELL Teams Up With GIBSON For 'Wino' Les Paul Custom Guitar

For the past 127 years, Gibson — the iconic American instrument brand — has been synonymous with creating and shaping sound across genres of music and generations of players. Today, Gibson Custom Shop has announced the release of the limited-edition Jerry Cantrell "Wino" Les Paul Custom guitar, the guitar marks the first official collaboration with Gibson luthiers and the legendary singer, songwriter, guitarist, and ALICE IN CHAINS co-founder Jerry Cantrell.

"The Wino has always been one of my favorite guitars," says Cantrell. "It's a really good-looking guitar."

Only 100 of the new Jerry Cantrell "Wino" Les Paul Custom guitar were hand-crafted by the expert luthiers of the Gibson Custom Shop. Each guitar in this very special limited run is personally hand-signed on the back of the headstock by Cantrell. The Jerry Cantrell "Wino" Les Paul Custom guitar is available worldwide via www.gibson.com.

Made to replicate the ALICE IN CHAINS guitarist's iconic Les Paul Custom, the new Jerry Cantrell "Wino" Les Paul Custom guitar has many personal touches, including a stunning Murphy Lab aged "Wino" Wine Red finish over a maple top and 9-hole weight-relieved mahogany body, aged gold hardware, Grover Kidney tuners, and 490R and 498T pickups with a gold cover on the neck pickup and exposed coils on the bridge pickup. The Jerry Cantrell "Wino" Les Paul Custom also features a Fishman Powerbridge piezo pickup-equipped bridge for acoustic-like tonal options. There are two volume controls (one for each magnetic pickup), and a third volume (where the bridge tone control would normally be) for the Powerbridge piezo pickup. A master tone and a three-way toggle pickup selector round out the controls, while a stereo output jack allows for discrete electric and acoustic signal routing. A Jerry Cantrell custom case is included.

Cantrell recently announced the forthcoming release of the new album "Brighten", out October 29. Co-produced by musician and composer Tyler Bates, and long-time engineer Paul Fig, "Brighten" features a diverse group of music luminaries, including Duff McKagan (GUNS N' ROSES), Greg Puciato (THE DILLINGER ESCAPE PLAN), as well as drummers Gil Sharone (STOLEN BABIES, THE DILLINGER ESCAPE PLAN) and Abe Laboriel Jr. (Paul McCartney). Additional supporting players include pedal steel master Michael Rozon, Vincent Jones on piano, Wurlitzer and organ, Jordan Lewis on piano, Matias Ambrogi-Torres on strings, and Lola Bates on additional backing vocals.

Beyond the instantly identifiable riffs and equally recognizable vocals, Cantrell will always be known as a songwriter first and foremost. Those songs comprise his influential catalog as co-founder, vocalist, lead guitarist and main songwriter of the iconic ALICE IN CHAINS and as a solo artist whose music resounds across culture. He penned two classic solo albums — "Boggy Depot" (1998) and "Degradation Trip Volumes 1 & 2" (2002) — and appeared on chart-topping records by everyone from METALLICA to OZZY OSBOURNE, Glenn Danzig and DEFTONES. His music can be heard in the films of Academy Award winner Cameron Crowe and Judd Apatow in addition to blockbuster franchises such as "John Wick" and "Spider-Man". Throughout his career, he's garnered eleven Grammy Award nominations, logged multiple No. 1 hits at radio, sold north of 30 million records, and received the 2020 Museum Of Pop Culture Founders Award as a member of ALICE IN CHAINS. Not to mention, Guitar World cited him as one of the "100 Greatest Guitar Players Of All Time." Additionally, he received the Stevie Ray Vaughan Award from MusiCares in addition to supporting numerous charities over the years.

