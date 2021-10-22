JERRY CANTRELL Shares Brand New Track 'Siren Song'

Iconic singer, songwriter, guitarist, and ALICE IN CHAINS co-founder Jerry Cantrell has released "Siren Song", the third and final song before next week's release of his new album "Brighten". The album will be made available on October 29.

"Siren Song" begins with a soft, finger-picked acoustic guitar, as a lead into the heavy distorted sound that follows. Jerry's soaring vocals take listeners on an epic journey — "She don't lie she walks on. A passerby in a dream. You feel as though it'll never die. In my dark you are the light. Funny how the feeling never goes. When I'm wrong you are the right. Carry the memory in my soul."

"Brighten" was co-produced by Jerry over the past year with film composer Tyler Bates and Cantrell's longtime engineer Paul Figueroa. They welcomed a dynamic cast of supporting players, including drummers Gil Sharone and Abe Laboriel, Jr. (Paul McCartney), pedal steel master Michael Rozon, Vincent Jones on piano, Wurlitzer, and organ. Other rock legends added to the fun of this LP, including Duff McKagan (GUNS N' ROSES) on select bass tracks, Greg Puciato (THE DILLINGER ESCAPE PLAN) handling all of the background vocals and Joe Barresi (TOOL, QUEENS OF THE STONE AGE) overseeing the mixing of "Brighten". Together, they recorded eight originals and the LP closes with an approved-by-Elton John cover of his classic "Goodbye" as the finale.

"Siren Song" is performed by Cantrell (guitar, vocals, bass) along with Sharone (drums, percussion), Puciato (backing vocals), Rozon (pedal steel), Jordan Lewis (piano) and Barresi (triangle).

Cantrell played a pair of sold-out solo shows in Los Angeles joined by an eclectic group of musicians and friends, several of whom appear on "Brighten".

"It was fun to play tunes I hadn't performed in years from 'Boggy Depot' and 'Degradation Trip'," Jerry continues. "Tyler Bates not only introduced me to a lot of cool players, he also helped me put the band together for the shows, and performed with me."

"Brighten" spawned from those gigs.

"It was like an old-school '70s record where a multitude of musicians played," smiles Cantrell. "So it's not a set band. I got to make music with a bunch of people I never had before, along with friends like Duff, Tyler and Gil who I've worked with previously."

Jerry's expansive sonic palette incorporates everything from moments of moody organ and powerful pedal steel to the cathartic choruses and airtight riffs which is the hallmark of Cantrell's sound.

"Brighten" track listing:

01. Atone

02. Brighten

03. Prism of Doubt

04. Black Hearts and Evil Done

05. Siren Song

06. Had To Know

07. Nobody Breaks You

08. Dismembered

09. Goodbye (Elton John cover)

The cast of players on "Brighten"

* Jerry Cantrell - Guitar, bass, vocals, keys

* Greg Puciato - Background vocals

* Duff McKagan - Bass

* Gil Sharone - Drums

* Abe Laboriel Jr. - Drums

* Tyler Bates - Strings, percussion, guitar

* Vincent Jones - Piano, keys, & strings

* Jordan Lewis - Piano

* Michael Rozon - Pedal steel

* Lola Bates - Background vocals

* Matias Ambrogi-Torres - Strings

Jerry's upcoming effort will mark his first full-length release since "Degradation Trip", the epic solo album he made in 2002 with future METALLICA bassist Robert Trujillo and FAITH NO MORE drummer Mike Bordin.

Cantrell announced the new LP's completion in an Instagram post in March.

Jerry's career outside of ALICE IN CHAINS has consisted of two solo albums and contributions to major film soundtracks. Cantrell's first solo album, "Boggy Depot", was released in 1998, followed by his second album, the aforementioned "Degradation Trip". In addition to his solo artist work, Jerry has released music on soundtracks for several films, including "Spider-Man", "The Cable Guy", "John Wick 2", "Last Action Hero" and "The Punisher".

ALICE IN CHAINS regrouped in 2006 with William DuVall joining the band, and released its third LP with DuVall in the lineup, "Rainier Fog", in August 2018.

