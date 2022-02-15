JERRY CANTRELL Partners With GIBSON For Two Acoustic Guitars

For the past 128 years, Gibson — the iconic American instrument brand — has been synonymous with creating and shaping sound across genres of music and generations of players. Today, Gibson has announced the release of the Jerry Cantrell "Atone" and "Fire Devil" Songwriter acoustic guitars with the legendary singer, songwriter, guitarist and ALICE IN CHAINS co-founder Jerry Cantrell. The Jerry Cantrell "Atone" and "Fire Devil" Songwriter acoustic guitars are available worldwide through authorized Gibson dealers and via www.gibson.com. Jerry Cantrell's guitar collection will continue across Gibson Brands including an Epiphone release coming in May of this year.

Whether you're writing a song at home, laying it down in the studio, or bringing it to thousands on stage, the Jerry Cantrell "Atone" and "Fire Devil" Songwriter acoustic guitars deliver. Made to Cantrell's specifications and showcased in his recent video for the song "Atone", the striking "Atone" Songwriter acoustic guitar features a thinner body depth and his signature "Circle In Square" pickguard. The "Fire Devil" Songwriter will be limited to 100 special edition units and handmade by the expert luthiers and craftspeople of the Gibson Acoustic Custom Shop in Bozeman, Montana. Both acoustic guitars feature a Jerry Cantrell signature on the truss rod and a Double J waterslide decal on the band of the headstock. Presenting a "12" inlay on the 12th fret and gold hardware with gold Grover Mini Rotomatic tuners, as well as an L.R. Baggs VTC pickup and preamp, the Gibson Jerry Cantrell "Atone," and "Fire Devil" acoustic guitars are ready to plug in wherever you are.

Last year, Jerry Cantrell released his new solo album "Brighten". Co-produced by musician and composer Tyler Bates, and longtime engineer Paul Fig, "Brighten" features a diverse group of music luminaries, including Duff McKagan (GUNS N' ROSES) Greg Puciato (THE DILLINGER ESCAPE PLAN), as well as drummers Gil Sharone (THE DILLINGER ESCAPE PLAN) and Abe Laboriel Jr. (Paul McCartney). Additional supporting players include pedal steel master Michael Rozon, Vincent Jones on piano, Wurlitzer and organ, Jordan Lewis on piano, Matias Ambrogi-Torres on strings, and Lola Bates on additional backing vocals.

Tickets to Cantrell's 2022 "Brighten" tour are available now, as well as his just-announced VIP upgrade packages which include the ultimate guitar experience package — featuring the new signature Gibson "Atone" Songwriter Acoustic guitar — as well as meet and greet opportunities, early entry into the venue, and exclusive VIP merch.

