JERRY CANTRELL And KIM THAYIL Set For 2022 'The Sounds Of Seattle' Rock 'N' Roll Fantasy Camp In Los Angeles

ALICE IN CHAINS guitarist/vocalist Jerry Cantrell, SOUNDGARDEN guitarist Kim Thayil and original PEARL JAM drummer Dave Krusen will take part in "The Sounds Of Seattle" Rock 'N' Roll Fantasy Camp, set to take place February 17-20, 2022 in Los Angeles.

Thayil said in a statement: "The past few years have been unusually difficult and at times truly bizarre for the nation and world in general, and for the music industry and rock bands in particular. I am super excited about the opportunity to connect and reengage with fellow musicians and fans at the Rock 'N' Roll Fantasy Camp. Bring your favorite axe and let's jam at Rock Camp!"

In addition to the above-mentioned special guests, Rock 'N' Roll Fantasy Camp has one of the greatest counselor groups lined up, including Stephen Perkins (JANE'S ADDICTION, PORNO FOR PYROS), Mike Kroeger (NICKELBACK), Monte Pittman (Madonna), Adam Kury (CANDLEBOX), Joel Hoekstra (WHITESNAKE, TRANS-SIBERIAN ORCHESTRA), Peter Klett (CANDLEBOX), Eva Gardner (P!NK), Tommy Black (SCOTT WEILAND AND THE WILDABOUTS), Britt Lightning (VIXEN) and more.

For more information and to reserve your spot, visit rockcamp.com.

Rock 'N' Roll Fantasy Camp was created 25 years ago to provide real people the once-in-a-lifetime experience of connecting and jamming with their musical heroes. The Camp has provided unforgettable memories, advice and feedback for attendees worldwide. Camp events span over four jam packed days where campers join a band mentored by today's top touring musicians, and work up to final performances with the headliner rock stars at legendary venues from Abbey Road Studios in London, to Hollywood's Whisky A Go Go, to the Atlantic resort in The Bahamas.

The latest in-person Camp announcement comes on the heels of the tremendously successful 2021 documentary "Rock Camp: The Movie". "Entertaining”, "inspiring" and "moving" are how critics, audiences and industry leaders describe the new documentary "Rock Camp". The film follows four real people who attend Rock 'N' Roll Fantasy Camp and how it transforms their lives. These "rock campers" share the stage with superstar counselors including Roger Daltrey, Alice Cooper, Gene Simmons, Paul Stanley, Nancy Wilson, Joe Perry, JUDAS PRIEST, Sammy Hagar and many more. "Rock Camp" is directed by Doug Blush, who has worked on over a hundred documentaries (including Oscar winners "20 Feet from Stardom", "Icarus" and "Period. End Of Sentence.").

"Rock Camp: The Movie" has generated great word of mouth and buzz, scoring a 94% Fresh rating on Rotten Tomatoes. The film has been featured on "The Today Show", "The Tonight Show With Jimmy Fallon" and on ABC News. The Washington Post called "Rock Camp" "an eye-opening treat," and The Chicago Sun-Times described it as "infectiously upbeat." Music industry critic and influencer Bob Lefsetz raves, "I couldn't turn it off. Rock and roll is a religion."

David Fishof, Rock 'N' Roll Fantasy Camp founder, has had a successful career as a sports agent, producer, promoter, and manager and is the founder and CEO of Rock 'N' Roll Fantasy Camp. Fishof produced the "Happy Together" tours, the MONKEES 20th-anniversary reunion tour, "Dirty Dancing Live" tours and "Classic Superfest" and others. He also created and produced RINGO STARR & HIS ALL-STARR BAND tours for 15 years.