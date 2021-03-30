JEREMY SPENCER: Why FIVE FINGER DEATH PUNCH Splits Its Songwriting Credits Equally

In a new interview with RadioactiveMike Z, host of the 96.7 KCAL-FM radio program "Wired In The Empire", former FIVE FINGER DEATH PUNCH drummer Jeremy Spencer spoke about his time with the long-running metal act as well as his new project, PSYCHOSEXUAL. Asked about the fact that FIVE FINGER DEATH PUNCH split its songwriting credits equally between all the bandmembers for all of its albums after the debut, 2007's "The Way Of The Fist", Jeremy said (as transcribed by BLABBERMOUTH.NET): "It was pretty much decided early on that everyone needed to have a piece of the pie, just because it keeps the morale high and people aren't getting their feelings hurt if their songs didn't make it. Now everyone's included; let the best song win. Everyone's compensated properly. So that's easier to deal with as a group. It really helps that band kind of get through some of the hard times, because it was equal playing field."

Asked if there was one FIVE FINGER DEATH PUNCH song that he had a big hand in writing during his time with the band, Jeremy said: "I was always there giving input. Jason [Hook, former FIVE FINGER guitarist] and I were working on tracks, and I'd be in the studio with Ivan [Moody, vocals], helping him. But one that I really had a hand in was 'Sham Pain' [off 2018's 'And Justice For None' album]. That was towards the very end. I had a big hand in that one. But I was pretty much there through most of it with everyone — either with Zoltan [Bathory, guitar], with Jason or with Ivan."

Jeremy, who co-founded FIVE FINGER DEATH PUNCH with Zoltan, left the band so that he could undergo back surgery in the fall of 2018 that required a significant recovery period.

Spencer's replacement in FIVE FINGER DEATH PUNCH is Charlie "The Engine" Engen. Engen made his recording debut with the band on the "F8" album, which came out in February 2020.

Jeremy is currently the frontman of PSYCHOSEXUAL, which released a new single, "Devil From Hell", last week.

PSYCHOSEXUAL released its debut album, "Torch The Faith", last July. It was co-produced by Spencer and Shawn McGhee (DROWNING POOL) and released via Spencer's 6eX Records. The debut premiered at No. 150 on the Billboard 200 chart, reaching No. 5 on the Hard Music Albums, No. 12 on Top New Artist Albums and No. 30 on Current Rock Albums.

Spencer, who sports a Mephistophelian mask as Devil Daddy, is joined in PSYCHOSEXUAL by guitarist Crucifer, bassist Astaroth and drummer Volac.

