JEREMY SPENCER Says Return To FIVE FINGER DEATH PUNCH Was Never A Possibility: 'It Had Kind Of Run Its Course For Me'

Jeremy Spencer, former drummer and co-founding member of FIVE FINGER DEATH PUNCH, spoke to Meltdown of Detroit's WRIF radio station about his late 2018 decision to exit the band. Asked if there was a ever a chance that he could return to FIVE FINGER DEATH PUNCH, Spencer said: "Nah, I don't think so. It had kind of run its course for me. Almost 14 years — that's a long time. And I had experienced everything that I thought I needed to in that situation. And I kind of left when I felt it was the high point, but also where I don't think my body could do what it needed to do in order for me to be satisfied. Athletes reach that point, where you just can't play basketball like you could when you were a few years younger."

He continued: "I can probably play, but it's just not as stimulating as it once was. I mean, I'd done much of that, and I'd been playing drums since I was six years old."

Spencer also discussed the downside of touring, explaining that being on the road most of the year can take its toll.

"The travel — nobody really understands what that's like," he said. "You're in a different place every day, your stuff is moved every day. It wears you out. The shows are cool — you get to play for lots of people — but there's so much of the other stuff that nobody sees or knows about. And it's wearing. And 14 years of doing that, I was, like, 'Okay, I think I'm good. I've experienced it and it's been great. But I'm good.'"

According to Jeremy, he "needed to chill out for a while" after his exit from FIVE FINGER. "I needed to break that cycle of 'go, go, go,'" he said. "Even though I didn't really stop. I mean, I came home and started working on other projects, but then I had the back surgery, which set me back for six months, and that was brutal. But once I got through that, now my back's feeling really good. It's, like, 'Terminator'-fixed, so it's pretty cool."

Spencer's replacement in FIVE FINGER DEATH PUNCH is Charlie "The Engine" Engen. Engen made his recording debut with the band on the "F8" album, which came out in February 2020.

Jeremy is currently the frontman of PSYCHOSEXUAL, which released a new single, "Devil From Hell", last month.

PSYCHOSEXUAL released its debut album, "Torch The Faith", last July. It was co-produced by Spencer and Shawn McGhee (DROWNING POOL) and released via Spencer's 6eX Records. The debut premiered at No. 150 on the Billboard 200 chart, reaching No. 5 on the Hard Music Albums, No. 12 on Top New Artist Albums and No. 30 on Current Rock Albums.

Spencer, who sports a Mephistophelian mask as Devil Daddy, is joined in PSYCHOSEXUAL by guitarist Crucifer, bassist Astaroth and drummer Volac.

