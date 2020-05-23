JEN MAJURA, GUS G. And MIKE PORTNOY Team Up For 'Got My Mind Set On You' Virtual Jam (Video)

EVANESCENCE's Jen Majura teamed up with former OZZY OSBOURNE guitarist Gus G. and ex-DREAM THEATER drummer Mike Portnoy for a virtual and trans-continental jam on "Got My Mind Set On You", a song originally written and composed by Rudy Clark and later covered by George Harrison.

Majura posted a video of the jam on her YouTube channel, writing in an accompanying message: "Give it up for this week's jam squad: (drum roll) Mike Portnoy and (fanfare) Gus G! We gathered together digitally to jam George Harrison's classic 'Got my mind set on you' for you! Hope you like it. Please like the video, share it with your friends to make them smile and spread happiness."

Gus also shared the clip via Twitter and wrote: "My friend @JenMajura does these awesome 1 min jam video covers and I'm happy to join her & the legend @MikePortnoy as we're all jamming away on the classic George Harrison track 'I got my mind set on you'. Special guest cameo: Leon & Valentino"

During the global pandemic, a number of musicians have been entertaining fans in isolation with micro-concerts on their social media, including members of BUSH, SOUNDGARDEN, THE PRETTY RECKLESS, ANTHRAX, HALESTORM and TESTAMENT.

