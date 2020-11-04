JEFF SCOTT SOTO On EDDIE VAN HALEN's Death: 'We All Felt That Loss Like We Lost A Little Bit Of Ourselves'

Jeff Scott Soto has reflected on the passing of Eddie Van Halen, saying that we all "lost a little bit of ourselves" when the VAN HALEN axeman died.

The former JOURNEY and Yngwie Malmsteen singer discussed his appreciation for the groundbreaking musician in a brand new interview with MisplacedStraws.com.

He said: "I can't even put into words what Eddie meant to me as much as what he meant to the world — my peers, my colleagues, fans of mine. In general, he left more than just a game-changing legacy to all of us.

"It's weird, because when someone like that, when somebody that important to us personally, whether it's somebody that everybody knows or agrees with or feels for, when somebody like that that's so personal to you passes, there are a lot of people that don't understand why, for instance, I could be so affected by it," he continued. "I didn't have a personal relationship or a working relationship [with Eddie], so why am I so affected?

"That music and everything that Eddie gave us in terms of influence in VAN HALEN and then some is a part of us. When that person passes, a part of us passes, a part of us dies too. Even though we have these childhood memories, we have these things to draw from these experiences and influences, we lose a little something when we lose that person. And that's what Eddie meant to me and means to so many people. We all felt that loss like we lost a little bit of ourselves."

Eddie died on October 6 at St. John's Hospital in Santa Monica, California at the age of 65. His wife, Janie, was by his side, along with his son, Wolfgang, and Alex, Eddie's brother and VAN HALEN drummer.

The iconic VAN HALEN axeman died from complications due to cancer, his son confirmed.

VAN HALEN was inducted into the Rock And Roll Hall Of Fame in 2007.

Rolling Stone magazine ranked Eddie Van Halen No. 8 in its list of the 100 greatest guitarists.