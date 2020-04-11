JEFF SCOTT SOTO Completes Work On New Solo Album, 'Wide Awake (In My Dreamland)'

Acclaimed hard rock vocalist Jeff Scott Soto has completed work on his new solo album, "Wide Awake (In My Dreamland)" . The follow-up to 2017's "Retribution" was co-written and produced by Frontiers Music Srl's in-house producer Alessandro Del Vecchio and will be released later in the year via the Italian label which specializes in what's commonly called AOR, a term that once signified a popular radio format ("album-oriented rock") but nowadays applies to acts whose airplay is marginal.

Soto announced the new LP's completion in a social media post on Friday. He wrote: "Feeling elated!! My co-writer/producer @alessandro.del.vecchio has sent me the final masters of the new JSS album 'Wide Awake (In My Dreamland)', I am cranking it out nice and loud, my GOD it sounds incredible!!! It has a little for everyone who has followed my career the past 3 decades, I wish it was coming out TOMORROW!! Thanks to @educominato for DESTROYING as usual on drums and the shining star of the album, guitarist @fabrizio_sgattoni, OMG, wait until you hear this dude!! A few cameo's from my buddy @augustzadramusic and a last minute life saver guitar melody from @jorgesalanoficial , MASSIVE kudos to Ale for helping me create the BEST JSS release with @frontiersmusicsrl to date!"

Jeff Scott Soto's career spans over thirty years. He was first introduced to the public as the vocalist for guitar virtuoso Yngwie Malmsteen's iconic first two solo albums before going on to front esteemed hard rock band TALISMAN. He is also one of the vocalists for the wildly popular TRANS-SIBERIAN ORCHESTRA, the lead vocalist for super group W.E.T. (featuring JSS alongside members of ECLIPSE and WORK OF ART), creative visionary for the more metal leaning Soto, and frontman for the supergroup SONS OF APOLLO (which also features Mike Portnoy, Derek Sherinian, Ron "Bumblefoot" Thal and Billy Sheehan), among many other musical activities he has been and is involved in. He also held a stint fronting Rock And Roll Hall Of Famers JOURNEY and was one of the vocalists for the officially sanctioned QUEEN tribute QUEEN EXTRAVAGANZA. His incredible voice has led to many an artist inviting him to do guest lead vocals or background vocals on their albums, including, but not limited to, STRYPER, Joel Hoekstra, SAIGON KICK, Fergie Frederiksen, Lita Ford, STEELHEART, and more.

In 1994, he released his first solo outing, "Love Parade", followed by the acclaimed "Prism" (2002), "Lost In The Translation" (2005), "Beautiful Mess" (2009), "Damage Control" (2012) and the aforementioned "Retribution".

