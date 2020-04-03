JEFF SCOTT SOTO Blasts People Not Taking Coronavirus Seriously

Veteran hard rock singer Jeff Scott Soto (SONS OF APOLLO, JOURNEY, YNGWIE MALMSTEEN) has blasted people who have not taken the threat of coronavirus seriously.

More than a million people have been infected by the new coronavirus across the world, a milestone reached just four months after it first surfaced in the Chinese city of Wuhan.

On Thursday night, Soto took to his Twitter to write: "Over 1,000,000 with this now, are we still comparing this to the flu? Are we still saying it's a hoax? Are the ones saying it doesn't affect them still saying it? If you answer YES to any of the above, you'll be the reason this number will soon double! #StayHome #StaySafe"

President Donald Trump initially dismissed the threat of the coronavirus and called criticism of his laggard response "their new hoax."

U.S. officials have repeatedly urged Americans to heed what federal, state and local officials are asking of them in order to curtail the spread and dampen the impact of the virus on the population.

The elderly — especially those with heart, lung and immunological conditions — are particularly vulnerable to the coronavirus.

According to the Centers For Disease Control And Protection (CDC), coronavirus is thought to spread mainly from person-to-person — between people who are in close contact with one another (within about six feet), and through respiratory droplets produced when an infected person coughs or sneezes. These droplets can land in the mouths or noses of people who are nearby or possibly be inhaled into the lungs.

