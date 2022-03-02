JEFF SCOTT SOTO Announces New Solo Album 'Complicated'

Frontiers Music Srl will release "Complicated", the eighth official studio album from veteran hard rock vocalist Jeff Scott Soto, on May 6 on CD, color LP and digital formats. Today, fans can get their first taste of new music from the LP with the release of the single and video "Love Is The Revolution".

As with his previous studio album of all-new material, "Wide Awake (In My Dreamland)", Soto teamed up with producer and songwriter Alessandro Del Vecchio (HARDLINE, REVOLUTION SAINTS, EDGE OF FOREVER) to craft "Complicated". Arguably the best Jeff Scott Soto album since "Damage Control", "Complicated" has a TALISMAN and even a W.E.T. (Jeff's band with members of ECLIPSE and WORK OF ART) feel to it, but all feels wholly Jeff Scott Soto at the end of the day.

Jeff Scott Soto has more than 60 albums under his belt along with numerous collaborations and recordings. He has established himself as a consummate professional who manages to expertly deliver with his vocal performances across multiple musical genres, from metal to hard rock to progressive rock and even funk. His career spans nearly 30 years, beginning as the vocalist for guitar virtuoso Yngwie Malmsteen before coming the frontman for bands such as TALISMAN, SOUL SIRKUS, SONS OF APOLLO (featuring Billy Sheehan, Mike Portnoy, Derek Sherinian and Ron "Bumblefoot" Thal), as well as an ongoing membership in TRANS-SIBERIAN ORCHESTRA and a stint as the lead singer for the legendary classic rock band JOURNEY.

In 1994, Soto released his first solo album, "Love Parade", followed years later by the acclaimed "Prism" (2002), then "Lost In The Translation" (2005), "Beautiful Mess" (2009), "Damage Control" (2012), "Retribution" (2017), "Wide Awake (In My Dreamland)" (2020) and "The Duets Collection, Vol. 1" (2021).

"Complicated" track listing:

01. Last To Know

02. Disbelieving

03. Home Again

04. Love Is The Revolution

05. Until I See You Again

06. Complicated

07. Don't Look Back

08. New Horizon

09. Back To The Beginning

10. Thank You

11. Obsession

Recording lineup:

Lead and backing vocals - Jeff Scott Soto

Lead guitar - Fabrizio Sgattoni

Bass, keyboards and backing vocals - Alessandro Del Vecchio

Drums - Edu Cominato

