JEFF PILSON Says FOREIGNER's 'Songs And Music Are More Famous Than The Band'

March 29, 2021 0 Comments

JEFF PILSON Says FOREIGNER's 'Songs And Music Are More Famous Than The Band'

In a new interview with Anne Erickson of Audio Ink Radio, FOREIGNER bassist Jeff Pilson was asked what keeps the band inspired to continue to make new music after all these years. He responded: "Like anybody, you wanna be relevant. Mick Jones [FOREIGNER guitarist and founder] has a very open-eyed attitude about everything; he understands where the market's at. So, for him, it's all about, well, these songs have just gotta be great; that's all. I don't think he's thinking in terms of, are they going to be a hit or whatever, because who knows about that anymore. But making it great. And it's really fun watching Mick, and then the rest of the band kind of react to that, because it really ups your game.; you have to really bring it to make something really special. And it's good for you as a writer, it's good for you as a musician and as a producer. Any time I can be with Mick, I value, 'cause he's just such a brilliant, wonderful dude and such an amazing songwriter. So, what excites us is the music itself, and that's how it should be."

Regarding the secret to FOREIGNER's longstanding success as a band, Pilson said: "It's the songs, for sure. FOREIGNER was really never much of an image band, so I would say it's definitely the music. I mean, you could talk to people on the street, and you may find a lot of people that don't really know the name FOREIGNER, but you won't find anybody that hasn't heard of 'Cold As Ice' or 'Hot Blooded' and stuff like that. So the songs and the music are more famous than the band, which is amazing, because it gives us the ability to do this long-term touring and bringing it out there. I mean, it's just an amazing collection of songs that FOREIGNER has. It's amazing — it really is. I mean, 16 Top 30 songs. How many bands can say that? It's really special. So, yeah, it's the music that's connecting with people. And, sure, people have fallen in love with personalities and all that kind of stuff over the years, but I really think it's the music. And I love that, because I love the music too."

FOREIGNER's last album, 2009's "Can't Slow Down", was the only full-length collection of new songs to have been released by the band since Kelly Hansen took over vocals after original singer Lou Gramm left the band for good in 2002. The album entered the Billboard Top 30, driven by the radio singles "In Pieces" and "When It Comes To Love". The band also has released a series of live albums and compilations, including 2016's "In Concert: Unplugged" and 2017's "40".

FOREIGNER's current lineup is rounded out by Thom Gimbel (rhythm guitar, sax, vocals), Michael Bluestein (keyboards), Bruce Watson (guitar) and Chris Frazier (drums).

COMMENTS

To comment on a BLABBERMOUTH.NET story or review, you must be logged in to an active personal account on Facebook. Once you're logged in, you will be able to comment. User comments or postings do not reflect the viewpoint of BLABBERMOUTH.NET and BLABBERMOUTH.NET does not endorse, or guarantee the accuracy of, any user comment. To report spam or any abusive, obscene, defamatory, racist, homophobic or threatening comments, or anything that may violate any applicable laws, use the "Report to Facebook" and "Mark as spam" links that appear next to the comments themselves. To do so, click the downward arrow on the top-right corner of the Facebook comment (the arrow is invisible until you roll over it) and select the appropriate action. You can also send an e-mail to blabbermouthinbox(@)gmail.com with pertinent details. BLABBERMOUTH.NET reserves the right to "hide" comments that may be considered offensive, illegal or inappropriate and to "ban" users that violate the site's Terms Of Service. Hidden comments will still appear to the user and to the user's Facebook friends. If a new comment is published from a "banned" user or contains a blacklisted word, this comment will automatically have limited visibility (the "banned" user's comments will only be visible to the user and the user's Facebook friends).