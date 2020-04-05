JEFF PILSON Reveals DOKKEN Album He Is Most Proud Of

In a recent interview with Tom Cridland of Greatest Music Of All Time, basist Jeff Pilson was asked to name some of his favorite records that he appeared on over the course of his four-decade career. He said (see video below): "If there's one record for me with DOKKEN, it would be the 'Tooth And Nail' [1984] record, just because we were still very hungry. It's a pretty raw record, but there's a lot of great writing on there. It's not the best-sounding record we ever did, sonically. We kind of changed horses in the middle of the stream, so we had to do some damage control, sonically. But there's something about it that's very real and it's very hungry, like I said. There's energy and angst in that record that we never quite matched again. So that's probably the record I'm most proud of, but there's [other] great ones. 'Under Lock And Key' [1985] was great. We did a record in 1999 called 'Erase The Slate' that I was actually very, very proud of, with Reb Beach on guitar. A fabulous record. Then there was a DIO record that I did called 'Strange Highways' [1993] that I still think was just a hugely underrated record, because when it came out, people were expecting a more traditional DIO record, and I think over time, people have come to appreciate it more. But that was such an inspired period, and working with Ronnie [James Dio] at that point was such a game changer for me. And the chemistry of that band and the writing chemistry that we had was so powerful and I still think 'Strange Highways' really holds up."

DOKKEN's classic lineup — Pilson, singer Don Dokken, guitarist George Lynch and drummer "Wild" Mick Brown — reunited for a short Japanese tour in the fall of 2016. The trek marked the first time in 21 years the four musicians had hit the road together.

Pilson appeared on three DIO albums — "Strange Highways", "Angry Machines" (1996) and the group's tenth and final studio release, "Master Of The Moon" (2004).

Pilson joined FOREIGNER in 2004. In recent years, he has also produced albums by LAST IN LINE, KILL DEVIL HILL, STARSHIP and WARRANT.

