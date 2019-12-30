JAY WEINBERG 'Saved' SLIPKNOT, Says STONE SOUR Guitarist JOSH RAND

STONE SOUR guitarist Josh Rand was asked during a recent appearance on "Loudwire Nights" for his opinion on the latest SLIPKNOT album, "We Are Not Your Kind". The two bands both feature lead singer Corey Taylor.

Rand responded: "I heard several songs… You know, I think the thing that amazes me out of everything is I have to tip my hat to [drummer] Jay Weinberg. I think his drumming is incredible. I think, in a lot of ways, he saved that band. And, to me, it's his shining moment. That's what I took from that record. I was, like, 'Good on you, dude.' So, he made the most of an opportunity, and he delivered."

Weinberg discovered SLIPKNOT when he was a pre-teen, through his father Max, of Bruce Springsteen's E STREET BAND, and leader of the house band on Conan O'Brien's talk show. He was hooked immediately and was a huge fan of SLIPKNOT by the time he was invited to Los Angeles to try out as replacement for Joey Jordison in 2013.

Rand is currently promoting STONE SOUR's new live album, "Hello, You Bastards: Live In Reno", which came out on December 13. He told The Pulse Of Radio that the next STONE SOUR studio album is not on the schedule yet: "There's no timetable. Right now we just kind of take one thing at a time, and Corey has a full year still left of touring with SLIPKNOT. And he's planning to work on his solo record, so I have no — there's no actual timetable for us."

Rand plans to begin sharing archival material from STONE SOUR on a weekly basis starting in January.

