JASTA Releases Video For 'Parasitic'

HATEBREED frontman Jamey Jasta has released the video the song "Parasitic" from his second solo effort, "The Lost Chapters". The footage is largely taken from the JASTA & FRIENDS 2018 tour and features Howard Jones (ex-KILLSWITCH ENGAGE, LIGHT THE TORCH), Dino Cazares (FEAR FACTORY) and Kirk Windstein (CROWBAR). The clip represents the spirit of collaboration that he is known for.

"We're in a great time for heavy music right now and I've been fortunate to work with so many talented and creative people," says Jasta. "This is just the beginning of many more audio and visual collaborations to come. From releasing JASTA 'The Lost Chapters' album in 2017 to working with Dee Snider on 'For The Love Of Metal' in 2018, and now having just released 'The Lost Chapters, Vol. 2' in 2019, I'm excited to release new HATEBREED music in 2020 and keep learning and growing as a musician, podcaster, producer, and content creator."

Released in December, "The Lost Chapters - Volume 2" marked the first all-new music from Jasta since the release of HATEBREED's most recent album, "The Concrete Confessional", which spawned the band's biggest streaming hit to date, "Looking Down The Barrel of Today". Moreover, this new body of work stands as a unique release for the genre, given the entirely collaborative nature of guest vocalists and musicians that rotate throughout every song.

As Jasta explains: "It was overdue for another solo release since the last one had come out in 2017. The timing for new music is perfect. It was important to me for this new collection to have the compilation feel of the first one while maintaining its catchiness and dynamics."

