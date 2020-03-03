JASON BONHAM'S LED ZEPPELIN EVENING Announces 'The Ten Years Gone Tour'

JASON BONHAM'S LED ZEPPELIN EVENING has announced "The Ten Years Gone Tour", set to take place in North America this summer.

Bonham spent nearly a decade touring as JASON BONHAM'S LED ZEPPELIN EXPERIENCE before changing the band's name to JASON BONHAM'S LED ZEPPELIN EVENING. Bonham later explained that the switch was prompted by a request from the LED ZEPPELIN camp, who wanted to use the "Experience" name for a project involving the archive of ZEP live recordings.

JASON BONHAM'S LED ZEPPELIN EXPERIENCE was formed in 2009 to pay tribute to Bonham's father, legendary LED ZEPPELIN drummer John Bonham, who died in 1980 at the age of 32. "It was meant to be part of my way of expressing my love for music and expressing myself with a tip of the hat to my father," Jason told Mixdown in a 2017 interview. "Soon after doing the 28 shows that we did with an orchestra, everyone said, 'You're not going to stop now, are you? You haven't been here, you haven't played there…' And so I said, 'As long as you guys want me to do it, I'll do it.' It's really fan-based. It's not us and them; it's about love for LED ZEPPELIN, and that's how it's grown, as a very honest, natural, fan-based show. You guys all knew him as Bonzo; I knew him as dad, and there's a great interaction."

Tour dates:

May 17 - Queen Elizabeth Theatre - Vancouver, BC

May 18 - Moore Theatre - Seattle, WA

May 20 - San Jose Civic - San Jose, CA

May 22 - Montbleu Resort, Casino and Spa - Stateline, NV

May 23 - Harrah's Laughlin Casino & Hotel - Laughlin, NV

May 24 - Humphreys Concerts By the Bay - San Diego, CA

May 26 - Celebrity Theatre - Phoenix, AZ

May 28 - Greek Theatre - Los Angeles, CA

May 29 - Fantasy Springs Resort Casino - Indio, CA

May 30 - Dignity Health Amphitheater - Bakersfield, CA

May 31 - Pepsi Amphitheater - Flagstaff, AZ

June 02 - Paramount Theatre - Denver, CO

June 04 - AT&T Performing Arts Center - Strauss Square - Dallas, TX

June 05 - Golden Nugget Hotel & Casino - Lake Charles, LA

June 07 - Coca-Cola Roxy - Atlanta, GA

June 09 - Adler Theatre - Davenport, IA

June 10 - Riverfront Live - Cincinnati, OH

June 12 - Caesars Windsor - Windsor, ON

June 13 - Genesee Theatre - Waukegan, IL

Get early access to tickets starting March 4 at 10 a.m. local with pre-sale code "JBLZE2020". General on-sale starts on Friday, March 6.