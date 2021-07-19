JASON BECKER's Three Most Important Guitars Sell For $230,000

Legendary guitarist and composer Jason Becker, who has been living with ALS for over 30 years, sold three of his most important and rare guitars for a total of $230,000 at on online auction. These guitars are being sold as part of a fundraiser, co-organized by DRAGONFORCE guitarist Herman Li, to provide funds for Jason's ongoing battle with ALS.

Jason's white, 22-fret Hurricane guitar, pictured on the cover of CACOPHONY's genre-defining "Speed Metal Symphony" and used to record his groundbreaking solo album "Perpetual Burn", and his blue, 24-fret Hurricane guitar, pictured on the cover of "Perpetual Burn" and used in the recording of "Boy Meets Guitar", fetched a total of $165,000. Jason's one-of-a-kind Peavy "Numbers" prototype guitar, pictured on the cover of Guitar For The Practicing Musician, sold for $65,000.

The guitars were sold through Guernsey's Auctions, the prestigious New York auction house renowned for offering unique memorabilia and artifacts.

A short documentary introducing Jason and his guitars to the buying public, is available below and features Eddie Van Halen, Paul Stanley, Steve Vai, Marty Friedman, Tosin Abasi, Herman Li, Nita Strauss and Tim Henson.

In addition to Jason's guitars available through Guernsey's Auctions, rare and signed guitars from Paul Gilbert, Ron "Bumblefoot" Thal, Tosin Abasi, Warren DeMartini, Gus G and others are or will be available soon through the Jason Becker Reverb store.

The fundraiser for Jason Becker, which has taken place virtually on Twitch and Reverb, has raised over $200,000 so far for Jason's ongoing care.

Fundraiser co-organizer Herman Li says: "In America, having a chronic condition such as ALS can be unbelievably expensive. Our goal from the beginning has been to make sure Jason never has to worry about money again, so he can put his energy toward music and his health.

"It has been great to see the guitar community rally around Jason. He has given us so much inspiration, I'm glad we have the opportunity to give back."

Becker says: "I am so grateful for all the love and support everyone has given to me and my family. As far as selling my guitars being sad, and that I shouldn't have to do it, I just want you to know that isn't how I feel. It makes me happy to see others playing my music. I feel good about passing on my guitars, thinking they mean something to others. I can't play them now, but other folks can. That's a good thing. And, I want myself and my family not to have to worry about money, if possible. Thank you for all the love, I send it right back to you."

