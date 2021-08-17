Japan's All-Female Metal Band LOVEBITES To Go On Hiatus Following Bassist's Exit

LOVEBITES, the all-female heavy metal band from Tokyo, Japan, has announced that it "will be taking a hiatus from all activities" following the departure of bassist Miho.

Miho shared the news of her exit from LOVEBITES in a statement earlier today. She said: "To all my loving and supportive fans, it was really hard to make this decision, but I have to announce my departure from LOVEBITES as of August 17, 2021. Given the current state of the world, it has made it difficult for me to give my goodbyes in person, so I really apologize for those who are shocked by this sudden announcement.

"Over the past couple of years, I have been self-reflecting and reconsidering how I can be myself as a musician. When I look back, this period gave me an opportunity to broaden my perspective in both my professional and personal life.

"LOVEBITES has been my life since 2016, and it always holds my best memories, especially performing at Wacken Open Air made one of my dreams come true even though it's still unreal to me.

"I couldn't have done any of these without my bandmates, crew, staff and the undying love and support from fans all across the globe. My words cannot describe how much I want to thank you all for everything.

"I'm parting ways with the band. However, my spirit for heavy metal never dies. Also, LOVEBITES will keep moving forward, so I really hope you all keep giving the same love for their future.

"Thank you so much again for all your love and support. Hope to see you again one day soon."

Added the remaining members of LOVEBITES: "To our dear fans, firstly thank you all for always supporting LOVEBITES.

"Today we have to let you know that our bassist, Miho, is leaving LOVEBITES. We're so sorry to be bringing such sad news to our fans and everyone who has supported us so far.

"After Miho told us she was thinking of leaving, the band and our staff have had countless meetings to find a way for her to stay. But in the end, we decided to respect Miho's wish.

"When we think of and feel for our fans, we struggle to find the right words to say.

"This is also a really tough one but we need to let you know that we will be suspending our activities as LOVEBITES for a while. However, we are definitely coming back. We kindly ask for your patience until then.

"Thank you all for your continued support for LOVEBITES' future and for Miho's future."

LOVEBITES' latest EP, "Glory, Glory, To The World", came out in March via JPU Records. The effort was recorded under the darkness of the coronavirus pandemic and contained four songs exclusive to the EP.

"Glory, Glory, To The World" followed critically acclaimed album "Electric Pentagram", which made its debut on Japan's Oricon Album chart at No. 9.

