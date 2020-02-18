Japan's All-Female Metal Band LOVEBITES Releases New Single 'Signs Of Deliverance'

LOVEBITES, the all-female heavy metal band from Tokyo, Japan, has released a new single called "Signs Of Deliverance". The song is taken from the group's new album, "Electric Pentagram", which is due on April 24 via Red River Entertainment/BFD, in partnership with JVCKENWOOD Victor Entertainment Group and distributed by The Orchard in North America.

"'Signs Of Deliverance' is a song we were playing at shows in July last year even though it didn’t have a title yet," says guitarist Miyako. "We performed the song at the U.K. tour supporting DRAGONFORCE in November last year, as well. Listen carefully to the intro where the sounds of the string instruments are piling up together, and the guitar solo part."

The track is a fiery, fleet-fingered display of power metal mastery from the hands and minds of a quintet about to take the world by storm.

"Electric Pentagram" includes 12 new recordings and sees Finnish engineer supremoes Mikko Karmila and Mika Jussila return to mixing and mastering duties, respectively. The same team responsible for working on releases from CHILDREN OF BODOM, NIGHTWISH and STRATOVARIUS, among many more. Cover art duties also sees Spanish illustrators David López Gómez and Carlos Vincente León. The pair had worked on the cover art of LOVEBITES' previous albums, as well as HELLOWEEN's 30th anniversary book "Hellbook" and single "Pumpkins United".

"We are very excited that our new album 'Electric Pentagram' will be released in the U.S. and Canada," LOVEBITES says. "This new album has made our bonds as a band stronger than ever."

Speaking on the album title, bassist Miho comments: "LOVEBITES is an electric pentagram. A pentagram is a five-pointed star consisting of five lines. It’s been an emblem that’s adorned amulets and talismans since ancient times as a symbol of protection. That's why we felt 'Electric Pentagram' is the perfect title for this album, we are five points brought together to protect heavy metal."

"Electric Pentagram" track listing:

01. Thunder Vengeance

02. Holy War

03. Golden Destination

04. Raise Some Hell

05. Today Is The Day

06. When Destinies Align

07. A Frozen Serenade

08. Dancing With The Devil

09. Signs Of Deliverance

10. Set The World On Fire

11. The Unbroken

12. Swan Song

LOVEBITES is:

Miho - Bass

Haruna - Drums

Asami - Vocals

Midori - Guitar

Miyako - Guitar And Keys

