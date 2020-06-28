JANE'S ADDICTION's STEPHEN PERKINS Teams Up Steelpan Players From Eight Countries To Cover THE WHO's 'Baba O'Riley'

JANE'S ADDICTION drummer Stephen Perkins recently teamed up with steelpan players from eight different countries to record a quarantine cover version of THE WHO classic "Baba O'Riley". Check out the video below.

Perkins is perhaps the only rock drummer to use steelpan in a Top 40 rock band. He told Pan Magazine that he first fell in love with steelpan due to its "beautiful, hallow, haunting sound."

In 2017, world-renowned steelpan player Tracy Thornton launched PAN ROCKS PROJECT L.A., joined by Perkins (on drums) and fellow rock legends Billy Sheehan of MR. BIG (on bass), Tracii Guns from L.A. GUNS (on guitar), and producer Matt Starr, drummer for MR. BIG. The project produced recordings of JANE'S ADDICTION's "Been Caught Stealing", KISS's "Detroit Rock City", LED ZEPPELIN's "Kashmir", the holiday favorite "Carol Of The Bells" and an original tune by Thornton called "Dain Bramage".

Born in Los Angeles in 1967, Stephen met future bandmate Dave Navarro in high school and they started a heavy metal band called DIZASTER. After graduation, Stephen and Dave formed JANE'S ADDICTION.

JANE'S ADDICTION was signed to Warner Bros. after garnering critical claim for their release on the independent Los Angeles label XXX. Under their Warner Bros. deal, they recorded two more critically lauded but sometimes controversial albums, "Nothing's Shocking" and "Ritual De Lo Habitual". Stephen's side projects have included PORNO FOR PYROS and BANYAN.

JANE'S ADDICTION released its last album, "The Great Escape Artist", back in 2011.

