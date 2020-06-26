JANE'S ADDICTION's PERRY FARRELL: DONALD TRUMP 'Has Done More Damage To Evangelical Religion Than Any Other President'

Perry Farrell says that Donald Trump has done more damage to evangelical religion than any other president.

Earlier today, the JANE'S ADDICTION frontman took to his Twitter to share a Church Leaders article headlined "7 Startling Facts: An Up Close Look at Church Attendance in America", and he included the following message: "Our President is running on a platform of religion. He's Done More (Damage) to Evangelical religion than any other president. Read and weep."

Perry added in a separate tweet: "I did a study this morning to find Evangelical church attendance numbers exceedingly receding. The President's claims he's done more for religion than any other president. True. I doubt he's aware that he's actually Turned Off Their Youth. Time for new leadership. God is loving.."

Trump reportedly won 81% of white evangelical Protestant voters in the 2016 presidential election.

White evangelical Christians make up a major portion of the U.S. electorate, roughly one quarter of all voters in 2016.

In a 2017 interview with Forbes, Farrell slammed Trump, saying that the billionaire real estate mogul "does not seem to really care about people that are outside of his immediate family or income bracket. I'm starting to make some money in my lifetime and I look at this guy who's our president and I just see the way that he behaves towards people that are less fortunate and I think he's doing it all wrong," he said. "I think that when you make money, you have a moral obligation to give back to the people that need you. I try and figure out why he is the way he is, and you know what I conclude, he lacks certain degree of empathy because he grew up always surrounded and protected and he never had to fight and struggle. So he doesn't understand the feelings of those who have to fight and struggle to survive and for the children to survive. He's never had to go through that, so he has no empathy for it."

