JAMES MICHAEL Doesn't Rule Out More New Music From SIXX:A.M.

In a recent interview with the "Behind The Vinyl" podcast, James Michael was asked about the possibility of new music from SIXX:A.M., his long-running collaboration with MÖTLEY CRÜE bassist Nikki Sixx and guitarist DJ Ashba. He responded (hear audio below): "We have gotten together since 2016 or 2017, whenever we last toured. We wrote and recorded a few new songs, we did some new versions of songs, so we've got a lot of stuff in the can, actually, that we put together for a best-of or a greatest-hits, so to speak, album which we will be releasing. I'm not sure of the exact timing of that, but that is in the cards, so there is gonna be some new SIXX:A.M. music coming out. And then, of course, Nikki and the team have been working diligently on the musical of 'The Heroin Diaries', so that's been in the works. So there's a lot of other things going on that still in some way involve SIXX:A.M. And then as far as the future of SIXX:A.M.? I don't know. We may just kind of get the itch to make another record someday — you just never know.

"What's most important to me is that we got to a point in our lives where we were able to celebrate and embrace the work that we have done, and I'm finally at that point," he continued. "I have nothing but gratitude and gratefulness for every minute of my involvement in SIXX:A.M. So, is there something in the future? If there was, I'd be excited to find out what it could be and would roll up my sleeves and go in with all fours, and I think both Nikki and DJ would be the same way about it."

This past January, SIXX:A.M. released the official music video for "Talk To Me". The track, originally released last September, invites each of us to take the first step toward mutual understanding and healing using the power of conversation.

Last year, Sixx revealed that SIXX:A.M. had recorded four new songs.

The band, which also features guitarist DJ Ashba, singer James Michael and drummer Dustin Steinke, hadn't released any new music in two years and had been on hiatus since 2017. Ashba has since formed a new band, PYROMANTIC.

Sixx spoke about SIXX:A.M.'s future plans in March 2019 while promoting the MÖTLEY CRÜE biopic, "The Dirt", and discussing the long-awaited Broadway adaptation of his memoir, "The Heroin Diaries".

"I've just done four new songs with SIXX:A.M.," Nikki told BUILD Series at the time. "Really magical. I think we're gonna go in and record another song as well. We have a greatest-hits [collection coming out] that's gonna tie in to the musical. And if there is time, maybe, for SIXX:A.M., we might go out and do — I don't know — a couple of weeks', three weeks' worth of shows, maybe do festivals next year or something."

When "The Heroin Diaries" was published, it was accompanied by a soundtrack by SIXX:A.M. The 13 tracks on the record each correspond to one month of Sixx's supposed diary, which he kept from 1986 to 1987 and formed the basis for the autobiography.

SIXX:A.M. embarked on its first North American headlining tour in support of the band's third album, "Modern Vintage", in 2015.

The 10th-anniversary editions of SIXX:A.M.'s "The Heroin Diaries Soundtrack" was made available in October 2017.

SIXX:A.M.'s latest album, "Vol. 2, Prayers For The Blessed", was released in November 2016 via Eleven Seven Music. The disc was written and recorded at the same time as "Vol. 1, Prayers For The Damned", released earlier that same year, and it acted as a companion piece to the first chapter.

