JAMES HETFIELD's Son CASTOR Releases Debut Album From BASTARDANE

BASTARDANE, the new band featuring drummer Castor Hetfield, the son of METALLICA frontman James Hetfield, has just released its debut album, "Is This Rage?"

In addition to the 21-year-old Castor, the Savannah, Georgia-based hard rock trio includes Jake Dallas on vocals/bass and Ethan Sirotzki on guitar. The group formed in 2019 from a collection of college students who met through jamming in basements, backyards, and anywhere that was available. Their brand of entertainment fuses fast high-gain riffs and power chord grooves with heavy feedback and clean, dissonant chord progressions.

"Is This Rage?" track listing:

01. Above All

02. Praise No Bliss

03. Gaslight

04. Chum

05. Revolt

06. Let The Wasted Die

07. Imposter

08. The Cavalier

09. Ad Infinitum

10. Faint-Hearted Soul

James Hetfield isn't the only member of METALLICA whose offspring has followed in his footsteps. Two of drummer Lars Ulrich's sons play together in TAIPEI HOUSTON, while bassist Robert Trujillo's son Tye plays bass for OTTTO.

Last December, BASTARDANE, TAIPEI HOUSTON and OTTTO performed as part of METALLICA's "San Francisco Takeover", a four-day citywide celebration of the band's 40th anniversary that also included a film festival, photo exhibit and curated lineup of smaller venue shows featuring other acts.

BASTARDANE will next appear at this year's METALLICA co-headlined edition of the BottleRock Napa Valley music festival, which is scheduled for May 27-29 at the Napa Valley Expo in Northern California.

Castor's mother is James's wife Francesca, whom he married in 1997. She is from Argentina and used to do wardrobe for METALLICA.

James and Francesca have two other kids: Cali, born in 1998; and Marcella, born in 2002.

