JAMES HETFIELD Is The Table: One-Of-A-Kind Coffee Tables Built By METALLICA Frontman

The last two months have been a time for many to learn new skills or revisit hobbies left behind in a busy world. METALLICA frontman James Hetfield has done a little of both. A longtime vintage car enthusiast, James had been restoring classic cars for many years and has honed his welding skills while doing so. To expand on those skills, along with developing a new creative outlet, he has built a pair of one-of-a-kind coffee tables dubbed "The Covid Collection by JH".

METALLICA's All Within My Hands non-profit foundation is raffling off the tables, and one lucky winner will receive the set, signed and personalized by James.

Every $10 donation = 1 entry, and all proceeds benefit All Within My Hands and the foundation's work supporting the welding programs funded by the Metallica Scholars initiative. Contest ends Tuesday, June 30. Visit this location to enter.

Proceeds will benefit the Metallica Scholars program, a major workforce education initiative that provides direct support to community colleges to enhance their career and technical education programs. These programs provide skills and services to students who are looking to enter a traditional trade or other applied learning program. Metallica Scholars currently funds grants to 15 community colleges across the U.S., many of which provide welding classes and assistance with job placement in the trade.

Hetfield's table collection will undoubtedly bring back memories of METALLICA's 2011 collaboration with Lou Reed, "Lulu", whose first single, "The View", resulted in fans mocking Hetfield's curious lyrical assertion that "I am the table."

Asked in a 2016 interview with Metal Hammer how it felt to be the subject of all those "I Am The Table" memes floating around the web, Hetfield said: "It's funny. I love it! I love that, I guess, there's a certain look that becomes a representation of sarcasm, or humor, or idiocy. I love the fact that we're recognized, and I've got no control over it. What am I gonna do other than laugh at it and enjoy it?"

