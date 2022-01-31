JAMES HETFIELD Guitar, CHRIS CORNELL 'Be Yourself' Lyrics, SLASH Les Paul And Hat Among Top Sellers At MusiCares Julien's Auctions

Julien's Auctions held on Sunday, January 30, its headline making MusiCares Charity Relief Auction featuring a marquee lineup of instruments, memorabilia, wardrobe, artwork and more offered by some of music's most legendary pop culture icons and idols live in Beverly Hills and online at juliensauctions.com.

Lighting up the event were seven custom-made ensembles worn by the biggest band in the world — 21st century pop icons BTS — during their historic first solo Grammy Awards performance of their smash hit song "Dynamite" filmed from Seoul, South Korea at the 63rd annual ceremony that aired on March 14, 2021. The seven superstars RM, Jin, SUGA, j-hope, Jimin, V and Jung Kook's custom-made white, orange and black suits was the top selling lot and sold for $160,000, five times its original estimate of $30,000.

Two other BTS items that appeared today included: an Epiphone brand 56 Les Paul Pro ebony electric guitar signed by all seven BTS members, which sold for an astounding $64,000, sixteen times its original estimate of $4,000 and three unique rings worn by j-hope, consisting of a twisted double band in gold color ($6,400), a triple green gem single band sterling silver ring ($11,520), and a spiral gold colored sterling silver ring ($6,400). All four BTS lots sold for a total of $248,320.

A sensational headliner was a Keith Richards signed Gibson ES-335 Ebony Gloss acoustic electric guitar donated by Gibson Gives that includes a one-of-a-kind four second 1:1 NFT video minted by OneOf which shows him authenticating his signature at Germano Studios. The guitar and NFT — the first ever non-fungible token from THE ROLLING STONES guitar legend as well as the first NFT item from Julien's Auctions — together sold for $57,600 nine times its original estimate of $6,000.

Another notable highlight of today's event came from BEATLES legend Paul McCartney whose signed sunburst Hofner brand B-Bass Hi Series violin bass guitar sold for $38,400, nine times its original estimate of $4,000. McCartney helped make the Hofner violin bass guitar famous by the 1960s, as it was one of his main bass guitars that he played with THE BEATLES, notably at the Apple Rooftop concert and the "Let It Be" album recording sessions.

A showstopper came from the legendary Dolly Parton whose stunning white and gold long sleeve fitted dress with gold rhinestones and beaded fringe, worn on the red-carpet February 2, 2019 when she was honored as the MusiCares Person Of The Year, the first country artist to be honored, sold for $38,400, an astounding nineteen times original estimate of $2,000. The widely photographed dress is accompanied by the mannequin used to tailor the dress to fit Parton and a framed photograph collage displaying Parton wearing the dress at the event.

MusiCares Person Of The Year 2022 honoree Joni Mitchell's signed and framed artist proof print of her original oil painting of music icon, Jimi Hendrix also made an exceptional appearance selling for $22,400, eleven times its original estimate of $2,000.

The Ultimate 64th Grammy Awards Telecast experience which includes two platinum-level seats to the telecast on Sunday, April 3, 2022 at the MGM Grand Garden Arena in Las Vegas sold for $28,800.

Other highlights with their winning bids included:

* A white Gibson brand ES-355 Bigsby VOS electric acoustic guitar donated by Gibson Gives and signed by Tom Petty when he was being honored as MusiCares Person of the Year in 2017 accompanied with a ultra-deluxe edition "Wildflowers & All The Rest" LP record box set (only 500 box sets were published) complete with a unique and hand-made necklace by Maria Sarno, a lyric book with illustrations by Blaze Brooks (exclusive for the set), a litho print of photo of Tom Petty, a 7" of "You Don't Know How It Feels", tour program, stickers and more ($35,200 nearly six times its original estimate of $6,000).

* A Matthew Williams strapless terra cotta silk faille mini dress stage worn by Amy Winehouse while performing at the Barrowlands in Glasgow, Scotland, in 2007 ($25,000).

* A black ESP James Hetfield signed collaboration Vulture guitar and an official METALLICA black T-shirt with the caption "got riff?" accompanied with a hard-shell case and photographs of Hetfield signing the guitar, as well as two guitar picks ($4,000).

* Two sheets of notebook paper stapled together with annotated lyrics to the song "Be Yourself" handwritten by Chris Cornell donated by the Chris Cornell Estate ($19,200).

* Epiphone Slash Les Paul Deluxe electric guitar with signature and skull and crossbones drawing by Slash accompanied by the original hard-shell case with preprinted Slash drawing ($22,400, twenty-two times its original estimate of $1,000).

* Slash's owned and signed hand drawn with skull and crossbones drawing wool black top hat with Slash's sterling silver ring of a skull wearing a top hat with guns and roses details ($11,520).

* Katy Perry's silver snowflake "California Gurls" performance ensemble worn on "The Grammy Nominations Concert Live! – Countdown to Music's Biggest Night" in 2010 ($11,520).

* Lionel Richie's black jacket designed by David Thomas and made by Muto-Little worn on stage at the 2015 Glastonbury Festival performance ($10,240).

* A red blazer jacket worn by Dave Gahan on the DEPECHE MODE 2017-2018 "Global Spirit" tour ($16,000 eight times its original estimate of $2,000).

* A "Watermelon Sugar" 7" pink colored record single inscribed "All my love to you Treat people with kindness" and signed by Harry Styles with three color Polaroid- like photographs from the photo shoot for the song's music video ($12,800).

* A 1960's Les Paul Gibson electric guitar signed by Jeff Beck donated by Gibson Gives with a leather Gibson hard shell case ($12,800).

* Chris Stapleton's handwritten lyrics of "Broken Halos" inscribed on a polar white Fender Player Telecaster guitar ($15,625 nearly eight times its original estimate of $2,000).

All proceeds from the sale of items offered by artists including Bono, Lady Gaga, Ozzy Osbourne, Eddie Vedder, THE GO-GO'S, Jason Aldean, deadmau5, Tommy Lee, Demi Lovato, Machine Gun Kelly, Gene Simmons, Scott Weiland, Tim McGraw and more will benefit MusiCares, the leading music industry charity, which provides the music community a support system of health and human services across a spectrum of needs including physical and mental health, addiction recovery, preventative clinics, unforeseen personal emergencies and disaster relief.

MusiCares helps the humans behind music because music gives so much to the world. Offering preventive, emergency, and recovery programs, MusiCares is a safety net supporting the health and welfare of the music community. Founded by the Recording Academy in 1989 as a U.S. based 501(c)(3) charity, MusiCares safeguards the well-being of all music people through direct financial grant programs, networks of support resources, and tailored crisis relief efforts. For more information please visit: www.musicares.org.

In 2016, Julien's Auctions received its second placement in the Guinness Book of World Records for the sale of the world's most expensive dress ever sold at auction, The Marilyn Monroe "Happy Birthday Mr. President" dress which sold for $4.8 million. Julien's Auctions achieved placement in the Guinness Book of World Records in 2009 for the sale of Michael Jackson's white glove, which sold for $480,000, making it the most expensive glove ever sold at auction. In 2020, Julien's Auctions received its third Guinness Book of World Record placement for the sale of Kurt Cobain's "MTV Unplugged" 1959 Martin D-18E acoustic-electric guitar, which sold for $6 million making it the world's most expensive guitar ever sold at auction.

Based in Los Angeles, Julien's Auctions has a global presence bringing their auctions and exhibitions to targeted destinations worldwide including London, New York, Las Vegas, Japan and China. Live auctions are presented for bidders on-site and online via live streaming video and mobile technology.

