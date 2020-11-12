JAMES HETFIELD, EDDIE VEDDER, ALICE COOPER, JON BON JOVI To Perform At JOE WALSH's 'VetsAid' Concert

METALLICA's James Hetfield, PEARL JAM's Eddie Vedder, Jon Bon Jovi and Alice Cooper are among the artists who will appear at Joe Walsh's fourth annual VetsAid charity concert, set to take place virtually December 12. Also appearing with the legendary EAGLES guitarist will be Daryl Hall, Vince Gill, Willie Nelson, Blake Shelton, Steven Van Zandt, Brandon Flowers, Gwen Stefani, Jason Isbell, Ben Harper, and many more.

Tickets will go on sale November 18 at 12 p.m. ET. They will be priced at $20, with discounts available for active-duty military and veterans.

Walsh said in the event's press release: "For the past three years, we've held this glorious traveling circus in cities across the country with a day-long rock and roll festival and jobs fair to support our veterans and their families. Typically, we fill up an arena, play for five hours, and raise a bunch of money — nearly $1.5 million to date — to help our veterans get the care and support they deserve. But because of COVID this year, we're going virtual as so many things are."

He continued: "Our veterans community already suffers from increased poverty rates, mental health issues, re-entry difficulties and personal crises in the best of times. During this pandemic, they are especially vulnerable. I'm proud of this nationwide tradition we have built and I can't think of a better way to remember and honor the men and women who have served our country this holiday season than by helping us raise funds to support their essential and basic needs.

"Join us online for a worldwide broadcast of unique musical performances of all kinds, never-before-seen VetsAid footage from years past, and great stories from me and some of the greatest musicians in the world this December 12th!"

All net proceeds from the 2020 festival will go directly to the veterans' services charities selected through a vetting process coordinated in tandem with the Combined Arms Institute.