JAMES DURBIN Wanted QUIET RIOT To Tour More

February 16, 2021 0 Comments

JAMES DURBIN Wanted QUIET RIOT To Tour More

James Durbin says that he wishes his former bandmates in QUIET RIOT "all the success in the world."

Durbin recorded two studio albums with QUIET RIOT — 2017's "Road Rage" and 2019's "Hollywood Cowboys" — during his three-year stint with the group. In September 2019, QUIET RIOT parted ways with Durbin and replaced him with Jizzy Pearl. Pearl previously fronted QUIET RIOT from 2013 until October 2016, when he was briefly replaced by Seann Nichols, who played only five shows with the group before the March 2017 arrival of "American Idol" finalist Durbin.

Speaking to the "Aftershocks" podcast about his time with QUIET RIOT, Durbin said (see video below): "The time with [QUIET RIOT] was what it was, and it was kind of coming to a stalemate, and we weren't going where I felt like I could flourish musically, as far as albums go. They were just kind of, 'Well, we're making an album.' And I don't want my creativity to be wasted on something like that too. So, it was that. I was more interested in spending more time with my family. We weren't on tour as much as I would have liked. If we're gonna be out on tour, if we're gonna be gone for five days, I'd like to be playing five shows, not one show — that sort of thing. So we couldn't come to an agreement, and the agreement was agree to disagree, and shake hands and go our separate ways. And that's what it ended up being. But I wish those guys all the success in the world. It was [late QUIET RIOT drummer] Frankie's [Banali] wish for them to continue, and I hope that they continue to keep it on and be successful at it."

Banali resurrected QUIET RIOT in 2010, three years after the death of founding member and singer Kevin DuBrow.

QUIET RIOT went through two vocalists — Mark Huff and Scott Vokoun — before Pearl's first three-year run with the band.

QUIET RIOT announced in September that it would carry on touring following Frankie's death a month earlier. The band, which now features drummer Johnny Kelly (DANZIG, TYPE O NEGATIVE), played a couple of shows in October and has a string of dates booked in 2021.

QUIET RIOT initially featured the late guitar legend Randy Rhoads and went through some early lineup shifts before securing the musicians that recorded "Metal Health".

Durbin released the debut album from his solo band, DURBIN, "The Beast Awakens", on February 12 via Frontiers Music Srl.

COMMENTS

To comment on a BLABBERMOUTH.NET story or review, you must be logged in to an active personal account on Facebook. Once you're logged in, you will be able to comment. User comments or postings do not reflect the viewpoint of BLABBERMOUTH.NET and BLABBERMOUTH.NET does not endorse, or guarantee the accuracy of, any user comment. To report spam or any abusive, obscene, defamatory, racist, homophobic or threatening comments, or anything that may violate any applicable laws, use the "Report to Facebook" and "Mark as spam" links that appear next to the comments themselves. To do so, click the downward arrow on the top-right corner of the Facebook comment (the arrow is invisible until you roll over it) and select the appropriate action. You can also send an e-mail to blabbermouthinbox(@)gmail.com with pertinent details. BLABBERMOUTH.NET reserves the right to "hide" comments that may be considered offensive, illegal or inappropriate and to "ban" users that violate the site's Terms Of Service. Hidden comments will still appear to the user and to the user's Facebook friends. If a new comment is published from a "banned" user or contains a blacklisted word, this comment will automatically have limited visibility (the "banned" user's comments will only be visible to the user and the user's Facebook friends).