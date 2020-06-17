JACOBY SHADDIX Says PAPA ROACH's Classic Song 'Last Resort' Has Become 'A Lifeline To A Lot Of People'

June 17, 2020 0 Comments

PAPA ROACH frontman Jacoby Shaddix spoke to "Offstage With DWP" about the 20th anniversary of the band's breakthrough album "Infest". The LP peaked at No. 5 on the Billboard 200 chart and has been certified triple platinum by the RIAA (Recording Industry Association Of America) for sales in excess of three million copies in the U.S. alone. It featured the iconic hits "Last Resort" and "Broken Home" plus fan favorites "Blood Brothers" and "Between Angels & Insects".

Asked if he still feels the same way about "Last Resort" as he did when PAPA ROACH first released it, Jacoby said (see video below): "Most definitely. I feel that that song is a lifeline to a lot of people, and has been. I've met thousands of kids over the years that have told us, 'Yo, that song saved my life. That song was there for me in my darkest hour.' If I could look back on my career just for that one moment, just that piece, it's, like, 'Wow!' To be able to make a song that impacts people in a positive way, that it has, it's, like, mission accomplished. It wasn't really my intention. It was just, like, 'We're just writing music. We've gotta get this off our chest.' But to look back on it now and see the effect that it's had, the positive effect… And also, man, it's one of those songs that cuts deep and it's at the heart of the matter… Yeah, people have been through some really dark stuff, and 'Last Resort' has brought some people through some feelings of suicide and whatnot. But then on the other hand, it's also become this crazy party anthem. I just saw this dude [on video at] a Walmart the other day and just start singing 'Last Resort' in the middle of everybody pandemic shopping, with a broom. So it's just one of those songs, it's survived the test of time, and I'm just fortunate that it's been such a positive piece of art out there floating around to be a lifeline for people struggling."

PAPA ROACH recently announced its second live streaming experience iteration called "Infest In-Studio", a special virtually ticketed, live HD broadcast, set to take place Saturday, June 20 at 2 p.m. PST from Sacramento. The program will feature PAPA ROACH performing "Infest" live in its entirety to celebrate the LP's 20th anniversary, along with exclusive discussions and reflections in a unique studio environment.

Tickets for "Infest In-Studio" start at $14.99 for the HD livestream and are available here and include a special physical commemorative ticket for the event fulfilled after the performance. Additional packages including exclusive merchandise, official store discounts, and other expanded experiences available in very limited quantity. Purchasers will also be able to add a donation to their purchase, the total of which will be equally donated to Doctors Without Borders, the NAACP and the World Federation For Mental Health, all causes that are very important to the band.

PAPA ROACH's latest album, "Who Do You Trust?" , arrived in January 2019.

