JACK RUSSELL To Release Sequel To GREAT WHITE's LED ZEPPELIN Tribute Album 'Great Zeppelin' In August

JACK RUSSELL'S GREAT WHITE, the band led by former GREAT WHITE singer Jack Russell, will release "Great Zeppelin II: A Tribute To Led Zeppelin" on August 13 via Deadline Music, a subsidiary of Cleopatra Records, Inc.

This long-awaited sequel to the 1998 album that became one of GREAT WHITE's best-selling, most loved albums, rocks even harder than its predecessor and includes all-new covers of "Whole Lotta Love", "Kashmir", "Houses Of The Holy", "Misty Mountain Hop" and more. Russell is ably backed by stellar guitarists Robby Lachner and Michael Olivieri along with bassist Dan McNay and drummer Dicki Fliszar.

"Great Zeppelin II: A Tribute To Led Zeppelin" will be made available on CD in a deluxe digipak and on colored vinyl in a gorgeous gatefold jacket.

"Great Zeppelin II: A Tribute To Led Zeppelin" track listing:

01. Whole Lotta Love

02. Good Times, Bad Times

03. Misty Mountain Hop

04. Dancin' Days

05. No Quarter

06. Kashmir

07. Houses Of The Holy

08. Trampled Under Foot

09. Moby Dick

10. The Rover

11. Stairway To Heaven

12. Heartbreaker

13. Livin' Lovin' Maid

14. Communication Breakdown

Released in 1998, "Great Zeppelin: A Tribute To Led Zeppelin" was a covers album dedicated to songs of LED ZEPPELIN. It was recorded live in December 1996 at the Galaxy theatre of Santa Ana, California and was made available through the French label Axe Killer.

Last year, Jack told Rockin' Metal Revival about his new collection of ZEPPELIN covers: "It's great, because it's different songs, and some of them are heavy ones and more keyboard-laden… 'Houses Of The Holy', 'Trampled Under Foot' — songs like that. 'Kashmir' — that came out brilliant, [it] came out amazing. So I'm really proud of that and I wanna get that out as soon as possible… It's a beautiful record. It came out really good — beyond my expectations."

Jack also reflected on GREAT WHITE's decision to perform a stripped-down version of ZEPPELIN's "Babe I'm Gonna Leave You" during a 1990 appearance on "MTV Unplugged". Asked if he knew he and his bandmates were going to get the response they got from that performance, Russell said: "No, I did not. You know what was really weird? When they put it in regular rotation on MTV, and the weirdest thing was when they did a LED ZEPPELIN special and they put our version in the LED ZEPPELIN special. And I was blown away. I'm, like, 'There's no way they just did that.' I had goosebumps for days, thinking, 'This is incredible.' Robert Plant, I saw him a couple of different times commenting, 'Oh, that Jack Russell guy, he sounds more like me than I do.' Another one he said was, 'He sounds more like me on a good night.' And I heard this from people that I really respect and know and wouldn't make that stuff up. So it was great."

Russell was fired from GREAT WHITE in December 2011 (after being on hiatus from the group since 2009). He sued his onetime bandmates the following year over their continued use of the GREAT WHITE name after Jack had taken a leave of absence from the band for medical reasons. A short time later, Russell was countersued by Mark Kendall, Michael Lardie and Audie Desbrow, claiming the vocalist's self-destructive behavior was damaging the GREAT WHITE name (they also alleged he was charging promoters less for his own touring version of GREAT WHITE). The parties settled in July 2013 without going to trial, with Russell now performing as JACK RUSSELL'S GREAT WHITE while the others are continuing as GREAT WHITE.

JACK RUSSELL'S GREAT WHITE's debut album, "He Saw it Comin'", was released in January 2017 and featured the singles "Blame It On The Night", "Sign Of The Times" and "Love Don't Live Here".

Last year, JACK RUSSELL'S GREAT WHITE released "Once Bitten Acoustic Bytes", a very special acoustic album revisiting GREAT WHITE's 1987 multi-platinum masterpiece "Once Bitten" featuring some of the band's biggest and most recognizable hits, including "Save Your Love" and "Rock Me".

