JACK RUSSELL Teams Up With ROBIN MCAULEY For Quarantine Acoustic Cover Of TOTO's 'Hold The Line'

Jack Russell (GREAT WHITE, JACK RUSSELL'S GREAT WHITE) and Robin McAuley (MCAULEY SCHENKER GROUP, SURVIVOR) have teamed up with several friends to record a quarantine acoustic cover version of the TOTO classic "Hold The Line". Joining them are Robby Lochner (JACK RUSSELL'S GREAT WHITE) on steel-string acoustic guitars, Jose Antonio Rodriguez on nylon-string guitars, Felix "D-Kat" Pollard on drums, Javy Bojorquez on bass, and Morgan Myles on backing vocals.

JACK RUSSELL'S GREAT WHITE is working on material for the follow-up to 2017's "He Saw It Comin'" LP.

JACK RUSSELL'S GREAT WHITE has just released "Once Bitten Acoustic Bytes", a very special acoustic album revisiting GREAT WHITE's 1987 multi-platinum masterpiece "Once Bitten" featuring some of the band's biggest and most recognizable hits, including "Save Your Love" and "Rock Me".

"He Saw It Comin'" was released in January 2017 and featured the singles "Blame It On The Night", "Sign Of The Times" and "Love Don't Live Here".

Irish vocalist McAuley is best known for fronting MCAULEY SCHENKER GROUP from 1986 to 1993. Alongside Graham Bonnet and Gary Barden, he has toured with MICHAEL SCHENKER FEST in recent years and also appears on the group's two albums, 2018's "Resurrection" and 2019's "Revelation".

McAuley has also performed with GRAND PRIX, SURVIVOR and FAR CORPORATION. In 1999, McAuley released his solo album, "Business As Usual", written and recorded with the help of future SURVIVOR bandmate Frankie Sullivan. As well, McAuley is a longtime member of the star-studded "Raiding The Rock Vault" cast and the vocalist for all-star project BLACK SWAN, featuring Reb Beach, Jeff Pilson and Matt Starr.

