JACK RUSSELL Says Second JACK RUSSELL'S GREAT WHITE Studio Album Will Have 'Some Serious Balls'

Former GREAT WHITE singer Jack Russell has confirmed to the "Heavy Metal Mayhem" radio show that JACK RUSSELL'S GREAT WHITE is working on material for the follow-up to 2017's "He Saw It Comin'" LP. "Right now, we're about halfway finished with the songs," he said (hear audio below). "We have yet to record 'em. We recorded some demos. I just wanna make sure that it stands up to the last record, and that's gonna be hard to do, because 'He Saw It Comin'', to me, was a brilliant album, and I say that with all humility. It really was — I mean, especially for a debut album from this band. Lyrically, it was really great. Music-wise, it was a stretch-out for us. If you look at the title track, that was very much a stretch. We had a little bit of QUEEN, a little bit of BEATLES, a little bit of BEACH BOYS — a lot of our influences kind of came to fruition in that record. So I was very happy with it. It's a really good record. I'm very proud to say that I had something to do with it."

Asked about the direction of the new JACK RUSSELL'S GREAT WHITE material, Jack said: "Every record takes on a life of its own. You start something and it kind of takes over by itself. And the songs kind of write themselves; you're just along for the ride. This album is no different. The songs we've written weren't the songs that I would have thought the record would have sounded like. At some points, it's heavier. Of course, there's always gonna be a ballad or two on an album, because I just like singing 'em, and that's part of who I am musically. But for the most part, it's gonna be a record with some serious balls."

JACK RUSSELL'S GREAT WHITE has just released "Once Bitten Acoustic Bytes", a very special acoustic album revisiting GREAT WHITE's 1987 multi-platinum masterpiece "Once Bitten" featuring some of the band's biggest and most recognizable hits, including "Save Your Love" and "Rock Me". Aided by the likes of Lochner (who also produced and mixed the album), longtime GREAT WHITE bassist Tony Montana (now on guitar), bassist Dan McNay and drummer Dicki Fliszer, these songs have been stripped to their emotional core, spotlighting the intensely passionate story at the heart of each song.

"He Saw It Comin'" was released in January 2017 and featured the singles "Blame It On The Night", "Sign Of The Times" and "Love Don't Live Here".

Russell was fired from GREAT WHITE in December 2011 (after being on hiatus from the group since 2009). He sued his onetime bandmates the following year over their continued use of the GREAT WHITE name after Jack had taken a leave of absence from the band for medical reasons. A short time later, Russell was countersued by Mark Kendall, Michael Lardie and Audie Desbrow, claiming the vocalist's self-destructive behavior was damaging the GREAT WHITE name (they also alleged he was charging promoters less for his own touring version of GREAT WHITE). The parties settled in July 2013 without going to trial, with Russell now performing as JACK RUSSELL'S GREAT WHITE while the others are continuing as GREAT WHITE.

