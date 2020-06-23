JACK RUSSELL Is Waiting For Somebody To Come Up With A COVID-19 Vaccine Before He Performs Live Again

June 23, 2020 0 Comments

JACK RUSSELL Is Waiting For Somebody To Come Up With A COVID-19 Vaccine Before He Performs Live Again

In a recent interview with Chris Annunziata of 90.3 WMSC's "The Metal Teddy Bear Experience" radio show, former GREAT WHITE and current JACK RUSSELL'S GREAT WHITE frontman Jack Russell spoke about how he has been dealing with the fact that he is unable to play any live shows amid the coronavirus pandemic. He said: "[It's been] absolutely horrible. I don't wanna sit there and go, 'Oh, everything's a drag,' but when you can't tour live, it is something that I never imagined — something that I thought could never happen. Just like I never thought there wouldn't be a music store where you can go buy a record. So it kind of shows you, never say never, right?

"I'm hanging in there; I'm hanging in there," he continued. "[I'm] waiting for somebody to come up with a treatment or a vaccine. I hope it's quick. I don't wanna be off the road eternally; I mean, that would just be devastating."

When Annunziata poined out to Russell that some bands are rescheduling their tours for the fall and early 2021, Jack said: "That's all dependent upon a vaccine or a cure or a treatment, because I wouldn't wanna go out and be responsible not just for my own life, but be responsible for everybody in the audience getting sick and possibly losing their life. That would be horrible.

"I mean, nobody wants [to stand] six feet apart [at a rock show due to social distancing guidelines]," he said. "Who wants to do that? You wanna be in the front row rocking out. I can't fathom it. So we'll just have to wait and see what happens, and hope some doctor somewhere or some scientist somewhere can come up with something that works. Just pray. That's all I tell everybody, man — just keep on praying."

Russell went on to reiterate that it "would be horrible" if someone got sick at one of his shows. "Not to mention, other than your own life, bringing it home to your significant other," he said. "I mean, my wife's got asthma, and I have COPD [chronic obstructive pulmonary disease], which, I don't notice it, but my lungs are messed up, and COPD would really mess 'em up. And who knows if I could do my job after that? I'd hate it for there to be a day where I couldn't get up on stage and run around. If I had to stand there and sing or I couldn't get a breath, that would be horrifying. That would be a horrifying scenario, if I couldn't do that."

JACK RUSSELL'S GREAT WHITE is working on material for the follow-up to 2017's "He Saw It Comin'" LP.

JACK RUSSELL'S GREAT WHITE has just released "Once Bitten Acoustic Bytes", a very special acoustic album revisiting GREAT WHITE's 1987 multi-platinum masterpiece "Once Bitten" featuring some of the band's biggest and most recognizable hits, including "Save Your Love" and "Rock Me".

"He Saw It Comin'" was released in January 2017 and featured the singles "Blame It On The Night", "Sign Of The Times" and "Love Don't Live Here".

COMMENTS

To comment on a BLABBERMOUTH.NET story or review, you must be logged in to an active personal account on Facebook. Once you're logged in, you will be able to comment. User comments or postings do not reflect the viewpoint of BLABBERMOUTH.NET and BLABBERMOUTH.NET does not endorse, or guarantee the accuracy of, any user comment. To report spam or any abusive, obscene, defamatory, racist, homophobic or threatening comments, or anything that may violate any applicable laws, use the "Report to Facebook" and "Mark as spam" links that appear next to the comments themselves. To do so, click the downward arrow on the top-right corner of the Facebook comment (the arrow is invisible until you roll over it) and select the appropriate action. You can also send an e-mail to blabbermouthinbox(@)gmail.com with pertinent details. BLABBERMOUTH.NET reserves the right to "hide" comments that may be considered offensive, illegal or inappropriate and to "ban" users that violate the site's Terms Of Service. Hidden comments will still appear to the user and to the user's Facebook friends. If a new comment is published from a "banned" user or contains a blacklisted word, this comment will automatically have limited visibility (the "banned" user's comments will only be visible to the user and the user's Facebook friends).