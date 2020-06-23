JACK RUSSELL Is Waiting For Somebody To Come Up With A COVID-19 Vaccine Before He Performs Live Again

In a recent interview with Chris Annunziata of 90.3 WMSC's "The Metal Teddy Bear Experience" radio show, former GREAT WHITE and current JACK RUSSELL'S GREAT WHITE frontman Jack Russell spoke about how he has been dealing with the fact that he is unable to play any live shows amid the coronavirus pandemic. He said: "[It's been] absolutely horrible. I don't wanna sit there and go, 'Oh, everything's a drag,' but when you can't tour live, it is something that I never imagined — something that I thought could never happen. Just like I never thought there wouldn't be a music store where you can go buy a record. So it kind of shows you, never say never, right?

"I'm hanging in there; I'm hanging in there," he continued. "[I'm] waiting for somebody to come up with a treatment or a vaccine. I hope it's quick. I don't wanna be off the road eternally; I mean, that would just be devastating."

When Annunziata poined out to Russell that some bands are rescheduling their tours for the fall and early 2021, Jack said: "That's all dependent upon a vaccine or a cure or a treatment, because I wouldn't wanna go out and be responsible not just for my own life, but be responsible for everybody in the audience getting sick and possibly losing their life. That would be horrible.

"I mean, nobody wants [to stand] six feet apart [at a rock show due to social distancing guidelines]," he said. "Who wants to do that? You wanna be in the front row rocking out. I can't fathom it. So we'll just have to wait and see what happens, and hope some doctor somewhere or some scientist somewhere can come up with something that works. Just pray. That's all I tell everybody, man — just keep on praying."

Russell went on to reiterate that it "would be horrible" if someone got sick at one of his shows. "Not to mention, other than your own life, bringing it home to your significant other," he said. "I mean, my wife's got asthma, and I have COPD [chronic obstructive pulmonary disease], which, I don't notice it, but my lungs are messed up, and COPD would really mess 'em up. And who knows if I could do my job after that? I'd hate it for there to be a day where I couldn't get up on stage and run around. If I had to stand there and sing or I couldn't get a breath, that would be horrifying. That would be a horrifying scenario, if I couldn't do that."

JACK RUSSELL'S GREAT WHITE is working on material for the follow-up to 2017's "He Saw It Comin'" LP.

JACK RUSSELL'S GREAT WHITE has just released "Once Bitten Acoustic Bytes", a very special acoustic album revisiting GREAT WHITE's 1987 multi-platinum masterpiece "Once Bitten" featuring some of the band's biggest and most recognizable hits, including "Save Your Love" and "Rock Me".

"He Saw It Comin'" was released in January 2017 and featured the singles "Blame It On The Night", "Sign Of The Times" and "Love Don't Live Here".

