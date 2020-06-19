JACK RUSSELL Is Putting Finishing Touches On Sequel To GREAT WHITE's LED ZEPPELIN Tribute Album 'Great Zeppelin'

Jack Russell says that he is putting the finishing touches on the follow-up to the GREAT WHITE album "Great Zeppelin: A Tribute To Led Zeppelin".

Released in 1998, "Great Zeppelin: A Tribute To Led Zeppelin" was a covers album dedicated to songs of LED ZEPPELIN. It was recorded live in December 1996 at the Galaxy theatre of Santa Ana, California and was made available through the French label Axe Killer.

Speaking to Rockin' Metal Revival about his plans for the upcoming collection of ZEPPELIN covers, Jack said (hear audio below): "We're just in the process of mixing it and doing all the little tweaks to make it sound as good as it can. It's great, because it's different songs, and some of them are heavy ones and more keyboard-laden… 'Houses Of The Holy', 'Trampled Under Foot' — songs like that. 'Kashmir' — that came out brilliant, [it] came out amazing. So I'm really proud of that and I wanna get that out as soon as possible. I just don't wanna inundate the public with JACK RUSSELL'S GREAT WHITE. 'They've got another album coming out? They just came out with one last week. Jeez, these guys don't stop.' So we wanna time it right and we wanna make it to where, like I said, we're not overinundating the people. But, yeah, it's a beautiful record. It came out really good — beyond my expectations."

Jack also reflected on GREAT WHITE's decision to perform a stripped down version of ZEPPELIN's "Babe I'm Gonna Leave You" during a 1990 appearance on "MTV Unplugged". Asked if he knew he and his bandmates were going to get the response they got from that performance, Russell said: "No, I did not. You know what was really weird? When they put it in regular rotation on MTV, and the weirdest thing was when they did a LED ZEPPELIN special and they put our version in the LED ZEPPELIN special. And I was blown away. I'm, like, 'There's no way they just did that.' I had goosebumps for days, thinking, 'This is incredible.' Robert Plant, I saw him a couple of different times commenting, 'Oh, that Jack Russell guy, he sounds more like me than I do.' Another one he said was, 'He sounds more like me on a good night.' And I heard this from people that I really respect and know and wouldn't make that stuff up. So it was great."

Russell was fired from GREAT WHITE in December 2011 (after being on hiatus from the group since 2009). He sued his onetime bandmates the following year over their continued use of the GREAT WHITE name after Jack had taken a leave of absence from the band for medical reasons. A short time later, Russell was countersued by Mark Kendall, Michael Lardie and Audie Desbrow, claiming the vocalist's self-destructive behavior was damaging the GREAT WHITE name (they also alleged he was charging promoters less for his own touring version of GREAT WHITE). The parties settled in July 2013 without going to trial, with Russell now performing as JACK RUSSELL'S GREAT WHITE while the others are continuing as GREAT WHITE.

In addition to Jack, JACK RUSSELL'S GREAT WHITE features former GREAT WHITE bassist-turned-guitarist Tony Montana (as a guitar player and keyboardist), Dan McNay (MONTROSE) on bass, Robby Lochner (FIGHT) on guitar and Dicki Fliszar (BRUCE DICKINSON) on drums.

JACK RUSSELL'S GREAT WHITE's debut album, "He Saw it Comin'", was released in January 2017 and featured the singles "Blame It On The Night", "Sign Of The Times" and "Love Don't Live Here".

JACK RUSSELL'S GREAT WHITE has just released "Once Bitten Acoustic Bytes", a very special acoustic album revisiting GREAT WHITE's 1987 multi-platinum masterpiece "Once Bitten" featuring some of the band's biggest and most recognizable hits, including "Save Your Love" and "Rock Me".

