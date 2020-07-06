JACK RUSSELL Doesn't Want His Audience To Be 'Guinea Pigs' For Live Concerts Amid Coronavirus Pandemic

In a recent interview with The Cosmick View, former GREAT WHITE and current JACK RUSSELL'S GREAT WHITE frontman Jack Russell spoke about how he has been dealing with the fact that he is unable to play any live shows amid the coronavirus pandemic. He said: "We're going to go out and do some shows at some point, but I don't want to be the first one out of bag and jumping the gun and have people getting sick at our shows. That's just not cool. I don't feel good about it. I want to make sure they know what they're doing. I don't want to be a guinea pig and I don't want my audience to be guinea pigs.

"On June 26th, I did [a performance for the Facebook page of the] Monsters Of Rock [cruise], on their channel, with [another former GREAT WHITE singer] Terry Ilous, of all people, and my guitarist and one of his guitar players," he continued. "We did an acoustic thing… I did some songs, Terry did some songs and we did some songs together. It was a video event. All the guidelines were followed — we were all a certain distance apart; the crew wore masks. It was great.

"I can't afford to get sick," Jack added. "You know, I've got COPD [chronic obstructive pulmonary disease]. [I've] been smoking for 40 years. It's not like it's bad… it's not like I can't walk or anything… I can run around on a stage like I was 20. But still, you don't want to get that stuff [COVID-19] if you've got any lung problems."

JACK RUSSELL'S GREAT WHITE is working on material for the follow-up to 2017's "He Saw It Comin'" LP.

JACK RUSSELL'S GREAT WHITE has just released "Once Bitten Acoustic Bytes", a very special acoustic album revisiting GREAT WHITE's 1987 multi-platinum masterpiece "Once Bitten" featuring some of the band's biggest and most recognizable hits, including "Save Your Love" and "Rock Me".

"He Saw It Comin'" was released in January 2017 and featured the singles "Blame It On The Night", "Sign Of The Times" and "Love Don't Live Here".