JACK RUSSELL Blasts People Who Refuse To Wear Face Masks: 'If You Don't Wanna Help Yourself, Help Everybody Else'

July 3, 2020 0 Comments

Former GREAT WHITE and current JACK RUSSELL'S GREAT WHITE singer Jack Russell has blasted people who refuse to wear a mask in public spaces to protect others from possible infection.

Russell addressed the hot-button issue as lawmakers push harder for their constituents to wear face masks to limit the spread of coronavirus. President Donald Trump has been loath to wear a mask, despite the advice of public health experts.

Asked in a new interview with Austria's Mulatschag if he goes out often while in quarantine, Russell — who lives on a 45-foot yacht in Redondo Beach, California — said: "No. I go to the store when I have to. There's no need to be out [in public places]. People don't take it seriously — they don't take the virus seriously. It's sad.

"I don't know what everybody else out there is thinking — they may think I'm full of it — but I take this very seriously.

"It's no small wonder that when you open all these places up, 'Gee, the numbers [of coronavirus cases] rose up.' It's, like, what did you think was gonna happen? It's, like, 'I took my mask off and I got COVID.' Well, what a big surprise that is.

"People just don't think. They come down to the beach down here and they wanna pretend like [the virus] doesn't exist. Well, that's fine. If you wanna get sick, that's great. But put your mask on for me, because I've got my mask on.

"The numbers, the way it works out, if I just wear [my mask], I'm not that safe. If you put yours on too, I'm 70 percent safe as opposed to being zero-point-something [safe]. It's amazing the amount that it changes.

"It's, like, if you don't wanna help yourself, help everybody else. 'Well, it's my right. It's my human right.' Well, look, dude, you've gotta pay for your car to get smogged, you've gotta have a seat belt, you have a driver's license, you have to have a license to be born, you have to have a marriage license. I mean, so you have to wear a mask for a while so you don't die. What's the problem?"

JACK RUSSELL'S GREAT WHITE is working on material for the follow-up to 2017's "He Saw It Comin'" LP.

JACK RUSSELL'S GREAT WHITE recently released "Once Bitten Acoustic Bytes", a very special acoustic album revisiting GREAT WHITE's 1987 multi-platinum masterpiece "Once Bitten" featuring some of the band's biggest and most recognizable hits, including "Save Your Love" and "Rock Me".

"He Saw It Comin'" was released in January 2017 and featured the singles "Blame It On The Night", "Sign Of The Times" and "Love Don't Live Here".

