JACK OSBOURNE Praises 'The Nine Lives Of Ozzy Osbourne' Documentary: 'They Killed It'

Ozzy, Sharon and Jack Osbourne recently sat down with SiriusXM's Jim Norton for a virtual Town Hall special on Ozzy's exclusive SiriusXM channel, Ozzy's Boneyard. The Osbournes spoke with SiriusXM host Jim Norton about their new documentary "Biography: The Nine Lives Of Ozzy Osbourne", which will premiere this Monday (September 7) at 9:00 p.m. (ET/PT) on A&E.

Speaking about how "Biography: The Nine Lives Of Ozzy Osbourne" manages to unveil so much new information on the legendary BLACK SABBATH singer, Jack said: "Honestly, I can't take credit for that. It was our director, Greg Johnston. He just did a fantastic job. He worked with us since 'The Osbournes'; he was one of the original executive producers of the show. So he knows us so well; he knows the sensibility.

"Any time in the past when I've done screenings for mum on 'God Bless Ozzy' or anything kind of Osbourne-related, there's often notes [that she would give me]. And the first time mum came into the office to watch, it wasn't even a complete cut — it was probably like two-thirds done — I think the one note was that picture is out of place and you need to move that picture to this time frame.

"They killed it," Jack added. "For me, and I kind of tell people when they watch it, I think the last act and kind of what it all means, I guess what we were trying to put across, I just love that last act of the doc. It's so moody. And you've got [producer] Rick Rubin really kind of talking about dad's legacy and things like that. It's a moving, moving last [act] to kind of tail-end it."

"Biography: The Nine Lives Of Ozzy Osbourne" traces Ozzy's life from his childhood in poverty and time in prison, to fronting legendary Rock And Roll Hall Of Fame inductees BLACK SABBATH and successful Grammy Award-winning solo career, to one of rock's elder statesman and a loveable 21st century television dad. The two-hour documentary explores how Ozzy has continually reinvented himself and his career to propel himself toward greater success. As Ozzy turns 70, he reflects on the intimate details of his successes, failures, and his unique ability for survival and perseverance —including never-before-seen interviews about his recent Parkinson's diagnosis. The documentary, a selection of the 2020 SXSW Film Festival, also features interviews with Sharon, Kelly and Jack Osbourne as well as friends and fellow musicians, including Rick Rubin, Ice-T, Marilyn Manson, Rob Zombie, Jonathan Davis, Post Malone and more.

"Biography: The Nine Lives Of Ozzy Osbourne" is produced by Osbourne Media and Critical Content for A&E Network. The documentary is produced and directed by R. Greg Johnston. Executive producers for Osbourne Media are Sharon Osbourne, Ozzy Osbourne, Jack Osbourne and Peter Glowski. Executive producer for Critical Content is Jenny Daly. LB Horschler is a co-executive producer. Executive producers for A&E Network are Elaine Frontain Bryant and Brad Abramson. A+E Networks holds worldwide distribution rights for "Biography: The Nine Lives Of Ozzy Osbourne".

