JACK OSBOURNE Celebrates 17 Years Of Sobriety

Jack Osbourne is celebrating the 17th anniversary of his getting sober.

The 34-year-old son of Ozzy and Sharon Osbourne credited "strong sober people" with helping him live his life without drugs or alcohol.

Earlier today (Tuesday, Apriul 21), he Instagrammed an image revealing he had been sober for 17 years, 204 months, 6,211 days or 149,048 hours.

He wrote: "If someone would have told me 17 years ago I'd be celebrating my 17th year of sobriety locked down at home because of a global pandemic I'd of literally laughed in their face. However shitty this current situation is I am still filled with such a large amount of gratitude.

"Getting sober can be hard and staying sober is even harder, but I am here today because I threw my hands up and said 'fuck it tell me what I need to do'. I surrendered to the fact that I will never be a 'normal' drinker and that drugs and alcohol will only ever lead to bad things for me. I went to meetings, worked steps, help newcomers and surrounded myself with strong sober people. The road map is simple but it doesn't make it easy.

"For anyone who is struggling in this very strange time, there are plenty of resources available that can be accessed from the comfort of your home while we can't leave. Don't be afraid to reach out. #soberlife #sober #keepcomingback"

Jack entered rehab at the age of 17 to be treated for an addiction to painkiller OxyContin. After getting sober, he told MTV: "I took myself out of the picture for a second and I looked around at every single person in the room, at who they were, how old they were and what they had going on in their lives. A lot of them were near 30, unemployed, living off their parents. There were heroin addicts, there were the world's biggest couch potatoes. And it was like, "I don't want to be like that. I don't want my life to be controlled by a drug. I want to be in control of my life. I was really loaded and I just sat on my mom's bed and I just said, 'I am going to go pack my bags, I'm, I'm ready to go. I want to go, I need to go.''

A year ago, Jack was attacked by a stranger while he was at a California coffee shop.

The incident happened less than a month after Jack's divorce from his wife of seven years was finalized.

Jack and Lisa Stelly have three minor kids: Pearl, Andy and Minnie.

Jack and Lisa married in 2012 and experienced a late-term miscarriage in 2013. The couple have faced other hurdles, including Jack's multiple sclerosis diagnosis.

Jack and Ozzy Osbourne are stars of of A&E's "Ozzy & Jack's World Detour", in which they travel the world together, exploring the history behind some of the planet's most storied sites, while checking out some lesser-known locations along the way.

