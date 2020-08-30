JACK OSBOURNE Blasts U.K. Tabloid Over Photos Of 'Nearly Unrecognizable' OZZY: 'Have Some Respect And Decency'

Ozzy Osbourne's son Jack has blasted a U.K. tabloid for publishing new photos of his father looking "nearly unrecognizable" as he was seen out for the first time in months amid battle with Parkinson's disease.

On Saturday (August 29), Daily Mail shared a "picture exclusive" of the legendary heavy metal singer sitting in a car in Los Angeles as his wife Sharon Osbourne drove. The media outlet noted that "the 71-year-old BLACK SABBATH frontman was nearly unrecognizable after allowing his signature raven locks to go gray."

Late Saturday night, Jack took to his social media to criticize the Daily Mail for making a big deal out of the color of his father's hair, explaining that there are far more important things to talk about than his "hair roots."

Jack wrote: "Dear Bullshit tabloid Journalists, Incase you havnt noticed, it is not really recommended for people with Parkinson's to go get their hair dyed during a fucking global pandemic. Just because my fathers hair isn't his normal color at the moment doesn't mean shit. He's 71 and recovering from severe spine surgery, moreover he's on vacation. It's amazing that he can have a 50 year career, selling millions of albums and all that you assholes wanna talk about his hair roots. Have some respect and decency... oh wait I forgot your kind lost that long ago. It's time you were held just as accountable for your actions as the rest of us. Shame on you all."

Last month, Ozzy said that he is still "not back to 100 percent" after suffering from several medical issues last year, including a fall, neck surgery and hospitalization for the flu. Ozzy also said that he is looking forward to performing again once he has regained his health and the coronavirus pandemic has subsided.

When the pandemic struck, Ozzy had just released his first solo album in a decade, "Ordinary Man", which he recorded late last year while recovering from surgery and related illnesses. The BLACK SABBATH singer had previously canceled all his 2019 tour plans, and the rescheduled 2020 shows have also been scrapped.

This past May, Jack said that his father will "probably" retire "within the next five to ten years." But Ozzy, who turned 71 last December, has repeatedly said that he is not calling it quits, despite the fact that his "No More Tours 2" — whenever it ends up happening — is being billed as his last major global trek.

Ozzy was also forced to cancel an April trip to Switzerland to see a doctor who specializes in treatment of Parkinson's disease. The singer revealed earlier this year that he was diagnosed with the condition.

