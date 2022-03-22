JACK OSBOURNE And Fiancée AREE GEARHART Are Expecting First Baby Together

Jack Osbourne, the 36-year-old son of Ozzy and Sharon Osbourne, and his fiancée, Aree Gearhart, are expecting their first child together. Jack is already dad to three daughters — Pearl, 9, Andy, 6, and Minnie, 4 — whom he shares with his ex-wife Lisa Stelly.

"Exciting news!!!" Jack wrote on Instagram alongside a photo of himself placing his hand on Aree's baby bump. "@seecreature and I are expecting a baby in the summer! Baby #4 here we come!"

When Jack announced his engagement to Aree last December, he wrote: "She's truly a magical being with a heart bigger than anything I could have imagined. Her step-mom skills make my heart so full. I couldn't be happier than I am right now."

Gearhart, who is an interior designer, called Osbourne her "best friend", "soulmate", "adventure partner" and "protector".

At the time, Sharon congratulated the couple, writing, "Ozzy and I couldn't be happier and more proud of our son Jack's engagement to Aree Gearhart. We are so blessed to have Aree as part of our family and we wish them a lifetime of love, light and happiness."

Jack's sister Kelly captioned a photo of her and Gearhart on her Instagram Story, "We are family." She also commented on Gearhart's photo of her and her brother, writing, "I'm so so so beyond happy!!! Now we really are sisters!!!! I love you so much. Welcome to the family!!!!"

Jack was married to Lisa Stelly from 2012 to 2019.

Jack and Aree went public with their relationship in November 2019 when they attended the American Music Awards together.

