It's 'Official': BUTCHER BABIES' HEIDI SHEPHERD Has A Ghost In Her House

BUTCHER BABIES frontwoman Heidi Shepherd believes that she has a "ghost" in her house. Earlier today, the singer took to Instagram to share a short video clip captured by her home security camera system, and she included the following message: "It's official; WE'VE GOT A GHOST! Every night for the past several nights, I've been getting 3 or 4 motion detection notifications in my living room. We're on vacation! This is what my cameras caught last night at 3:11am.. Something appears to get up off the ottoman and then jet past the camera. What do you think is going in here? Bug? Ghost? Particles?"
Shepherd reportedly shares a home in Los Angeles with her boyfriend and BUTCHER BABIES bandmate Henry Flury.
BUTCHER BABIES recently completed work on their fourth album, tentatively due in late 2020 or early 2021 via an as-yet-undetermined record label.
The band's latest LP, "Lilith", which was released in October 2017 via Century Media.
Shepherd told ELUVEITIE's "Corona Talk" that "it was a hard decision to part ways with Century Media. Here in the U.S., the label doesn't exactly exist much here anymore," she said. "And so it was a really difficult decision. We were with them for our entire career; we've been a band for 10 years. It just wasn't working here in the States. But we do love our Century Media family.
"Lilith" was produced by Steve Evetts (THE DILLINGER ESCAPE PLAN, SEPULTURA, SUICIDE SILENCE) and marked BUTCHER BABIES' recording debut with drummer Chase Brickenden, who replaced Chris Warner in 2016.
Last July, longtime BUTCHER BABIES bassist Jason Klein announced his departure from the band. He has since been replaced by Ricky Bonazza.
